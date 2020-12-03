PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rio's depth responds down stretch to top Markesan in opener, 68-53

The Hornets responded with an 11-6 run, bookended by a reverse layup and free throw by junior Austin Grams, who finished with a team-high 14 points, to pull within 32-24 with 50 seconds left. Rio countered right back though with the final five points of the half and held on from there.

“Spurts right before halftime kill you, because instead of going in all fired up, you’re kind of wondering ‘What happened? What did we do wrong?’” Koopman said. “Those are things that are going to happen that we’re going to have to overcome; that’s where we’re going to need our senior leadership to step up and rally the troops.”

Alongwith Grams, junior Hayden Quade added nine points while senior James Triggs and junior Aiden Schmick each chipped in eight. Despite the season opening defeat, Koopman is confident the Hornets will be buzzing in no time thanks to their chemistry and some more consistent shooting.

“The thing is the guys work well together, they just got a little bit frazzled tonight. They work well together and they have good chemistry, we just need to be able to knock down shots,” he said.

Struck is equally as confident about the Vikings future prospects and knows the win is a good first taste of the dog fight that will be the Trailways West this winter.

“Almost everything in the world that could have happened did tonight and it was fun to come out on top. I’m glad we did and it’s definitely a confidence boost,” he added.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

