PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rio's depth responds down stretch to top Markesan in opener, 68-53

RIO — Entering this season, the Rio and Markesan boys basketball teams both had question marks about their depth with turnover on both sides.
Ultimately on Thursday night, it was the Vikings’ role players that made the biggest impact as they held off a feisty Hornets squad, 68-53, in a season opener at Rio High School. Seniors Pierson Schneider and Jacob Rowe combined for 46 points to help Rio open Trailways West Conference play.
However, Rio coach Tim Struck credited the team’s newcomers and defense just as much as the offensive output.
“Confidence is huge in something like this with the younger kids stepping up and making shots, and not even really making shots,” he said. “Like Gavin Grams and Tyson Prochnow stepping up defensively, pulling down rebounds and getting in the right position, we won the game as much on defense as we did on offense tonight.
“I’m proud of the younger kids and our senior leaders.”
That combination came in handy down the stretch when the Hornets (0-1, 0-1 Trailways West) made a late push. After trailing by 13 at halftime, Markesan pulled within eight with just under 10 minutes remaining after junior Aiden Schmick canned a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 51-43.
Rio (1-0, 1-0) turned the ball over on its next possession, forcing Struck into a 30-second timeout. The brief intermission was just was the Vikings needed as they responded with consecutive 3-pointers by Schneider, who finished with a game-high 25, and junior Cody Bartelt to extend the advantage to 57-43 with just under 8 minutes to go.
“I told them ‘Take a breath, relax and when we come back down on offense, find our money shots,’” Struck said. “Pierson and Cody found their shots, and Pierson never wavers. He’s ready to go every time and to see Cody step up there and bury that was huge.”
With the lead back to double-digits, Markesan didn’t fold and continued to pester the Vikings. The Hornets kept pushing, ultimately inching within 62-51 on a long 2-pointer by sophomore Chayce Osterhaus with 2 minutes left.
That was a close as the Hornets got however, as Rio responded with six straight points by Schneider, which also saw Markesan senior Bryce Leedle foul out, for a 68-51 advantage. Markesan was plagued by foul trouble all night, keeping most of the Hornets returnees on the sidelines.
“The guys that had the most experience coming back from last year were the ones in foul trouble, so everyone else on the floor was new from the JV last year,” Markesan coach John Koopman said.
“We looked good in spurts, but when you’re not used to playing with each other and guys maybe aren’t used to the speed of the game, you’re going to have those dry spells and we had way too many of them.”
After a spirited start, Rio began to pull away midway through the first half as the Vikings broke an 8-all tie with a 10-0 run, including three points by Rowe, who finished with 21, and five of Bartelt’s 12 points. Rio’s lead stretched to 26-13 with 6:20 to go on a Schneider putback but the Hornets charged back.
The Hornets responded with an 11-6 run, bookended by a reverse layup and free throw by junior Austin Grams, who finished with a team-high 14 points, to pull within 32-24 with 50 seconds left. Rio countered right back though with the final five points of the half and held on from there.
“Spurts right before halftime kill you, because instead of going in all fired up, you’re kind of wondering ‘What happened? What did we do wrong?’” Koopman said. “Those are things that are going to happen that we’re going to have to overcome; that’s where we’re going to need our senior leadership to step up and rally the troops.”
Alongwith Grams, junior Hayden Quade added nine points while senior James Triggs and junior Aiden Schmick each chipped in eight. Despite the season opening defeat, Koopman is confident the Hornets will be buzzing in no time thanks to their chemistry and some more consistent shooting.
“The thing is the guys work well together, they just got a little bit frazzled tonight. They work well together and they have good chemistry, we just need to be able to knock down shots,” he said.
Struck is equally as confident about the Vikings future prospects and knows the win is a good first taste of the dog fight that will be the Trailways West this winter.
“Almost everything in the world that could have happened did tonight and it was fun to come out on top. I’m glad we did and it’s definitely a confidence boost,” he added.
