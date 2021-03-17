PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rio's Rowe crowned Trailways West's best among seven area all-league picks

For the last half-decade, the Trailways West Conference has been home to some of the most competitive basketball and best players in the entire area.

That was no different this season as night in and night out, the eight-team league featured a treasure trove of competitors looking to one up the other. Ultimately, one did rise above the rest, leading Rio’s Jacob Rowe to be crowned the league’s player of the year.

The Vikings senior, a first-team all-conference selection last season, joins older brother Brandon Rowe — who won the award in 2019 — in earning the honor. Jacob Rowe was among seven area honorees in 2020-21, including three other first-team picks coupled with Pardeeville junior Derek Lindert and Cambria-Friesland seniors Kobe Smit and Griffin Hart.

Rounding out the top team was Randolph juniors Sam Grieger and Travis Alvin. All six players’ efforts didn’t go unnoticed outside of Columbia County, as Jacob Rowe, Alvin and Grieger all garnered all-state honors in Division 5 from the WBCA, while Lindert was a Div. 4 all-state selection. Not to be outdone, Smit and Hart also garnered honorable mention all-state selections for the Hilltoppers.