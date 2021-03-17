PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rio's Rowe crowned Trailways West's best among seven area all-league picks

For the last half-decade, the Trailways West Conference has been home to some of the most competitive basketball and best players in the entire area.
That was no different this season as night in and night out, the eight-team league featured a treasure trove of competitors looking to one up the other. Ultimately, one did rise above the rest, leading Rio’s Jacob Rowe to be crowned the league’s player of the year.
The Vikings senior, a first-team all-conference selection last season, joins older brother Brandon Rowe — who won the award in 2019 — in earning the honor. Jacob Rowe was among seven area honorees in 2020-21, including three other first-team picks coupled with Pardeeville junior Derek Lindert and Cambria-Friesland seniors Kobe Smit and Griffin Hart.
Rounding out the top team was Randolph juniors Sam Grieger and Travis Alvin. All six players’ efforts didn’t go unnoticed outside of Columbia County, as Jacob Rowe, Alvin and Grieger all garnered all-state honors in Division 5 from the WBCA, while Lindert was a Div. 4 all-state selection. Not to be outdone, Smit and Hart also garnered honorable mention all-state selections for the Hilltoppers.
Rowe, a four-year varsity player, did it all as Rio finished the year 15-7, including tying for second in the Trailways West at 5-2 in the abbreviated conference season. The 6-foot-4 wing/forward averaged a double-double with 20.3 points and a league-high 12.1 rebounds per game.
He scored in double figures every time he stepped on the court and tallied 13 double-doubles. He set a career-high point total en route to a 38-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Vikings’ 99-75 win over Orfordville Parkview on Jan. 30.
Rowe, who also added 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, shot .498 from the field and finished his career with 1,139 career points.
Lindert played just as masterful a role for the Bulldogs. The reigning conference player of the year again won the scoring title with a conference-best 22 points per game. The 6-1 guard, who added seven rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, scored in double figures in all but one game and logged three double-doubles of his own.
Lindert finished a rebound shy of two more double-doubles, as well as a rebound shy of a triple-double in a 27-point, nine-rebound, 14-assist performance in the Bulldogs’ 84-63 win over Montello on Feb. 8. He scored 30 or more points four times, including a season-high 35 in a 72-51 win over Dodgeland the night after the win over the Toppers. Lindert heads into his senior campaign with 1,424 points.
While Rowe and Lindert stirred the drink for their respective teams, Smit and Hart provided a deadly one-two punch for a Cambria-Friesland team that finished the year 19-6 overall and tied the Vikings for second in the Trailways West.
Smit, a second-team pick last season, paced the Cambria-Friesland offense with 16 points per game, including 55 made 3-pointers and a .342 3-point shooting percentage, and added 7.3 rebounds per game. Hart nearly averaged a double-double with 15.6 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game.
The 6-3 Smith added 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game, while Hart, a 6-4, pinned a team-high 1.8 blocks per game to finish with 45 total. The duo was consistent every time they hit the hardwood, with Smit scoring in double figures in all but three games and Hart being held to single digits four times.
Smit notched a 17-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist performance in the team’s season-opening win over Fall River and added a 20-5-10 night in a victory over Oshkosh Valley Christian. Hart tallied nine double-doubles over the course of the year and scored 20 or more points eight times to help break the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Coupled with the first-team honorees, Rio senior Pierson Schneider and Cambria-Friesland senior Cade Burmania each garnered second-team all-league selections. It’s the second straight year Schneider, an honorable mention all-state pick, earned second team honors and the second time Burmania has been tabbed among the league’s best following an honorable mention pick as a sophomore.
The 6-6 Schneider played a crucial role in the Vikings’ success, averaging a double-double with 19.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. He added nine double-doubles over the course of the season, including in eight of the team’s final nine games.
Schneider poured in a career-high 41 points against Orfordville Parkview and impressively finished two blocks shy of a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight stuffs in a 63-48 win over Markesan on Jan. 28. Rio’s season ended with a 68-56 loss to Cambria-Friesland on Feb. 19 in a WIAA Div. 5 regional semifinal.
Burmania provided a great third scoring option for the Toppers, who fell to eventual state champion Hustisford, 59-53, in a Div. 5 regional final on Feb. 20. The 5-8 guard added 12.2 points per game but was a great facilitator for Cambria-Friesland, tallying a league-best five assists per game.
Burmania also led Cambria-Friesland with 2.3 steals per game and added three rebounds. He scored in double figures 17 times, including in 13 of the team’s final 15 games, and finished with two double-doubles.
Rounding out the area honorees is Pardeeville’s Peter Freye, who garnered honorable mention status for the second straight season. The 5-11 senior guard was a pivotal floor leader while adding a great second scoring option behind Lindert in adding 9.4 points per game.
Freye also snagged 4.1 rebounds and handed out 3.6 assists per game while only having 36 turnovers over the course of the campaign. He scored in double figures eight times, including a career-high 21 in a 64-55 win over Portage on Dec. 14.