PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Cambria-Friesland rides strong start past Dodgeland

The Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team has had little trouble scoring this season, breaking 60 or more points nine times entering Monday night.
The Hilltoppers shot the lights out again against Dodgeland, riding a big first half to a 62-47 win over the Trojans in a non-conference game at Cambria-Friesland High School. Senior Griffin Hart scored a team-high 18 points and was one of four Toppers in double-figures as Cambria-Friesland won for the sixth time in seven games.
Hart played a major factor in the first half as he scored 13 points in the opening 18 minutes as the Toppers (14-3) seized a 43-26 lead at halftime. He wasn’t alone to break double-digits before the break however, as seniors Cade Burmania had all 11 of his points and senior Kobe Smit had 10 of his 12.
The trio noticeably cooled down out of the intermission but the commanding lead was plenty to hold off the Trojans, who got 12 points from Sy Otte, who finished with a game-high 21. Caden Brugger added 10 for Dodgeland, while junior Parker Quade chipped in 11, including nine in the second half, for the Toppers.
Cambria-Friesland will look to recharge before heading to Fall River on Thursday.
Rockets race by HilltoppersMontello had plenty of contributors Monday night but it wasn’t enough to ground Randolph as it raced by the Hilltoppers for a 76-39 win in a Trailways West Conference game.
Juniors Travis Alvin and Sam Grieger scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, to lead the Rockets as they cinched up an outright Trailways West title. Montello (0-15, 0-7 Trailways West) meanwhile had 10 players score but none in double-figures as Nate Postler and Anthony Tomlins each had a team-high seven points.
The Rockets (14-2, 7-0) went to work immediately as they nearly hung half a century in the first half, taking a commanding 45-19 lead into halftime. Randolph coasted home from there as it kept Montello out of the win column.
Parker Kohn added 12 points and Ricardo Castillo chipped in nine for the Rockets while Damyeon Ellison and Warren Schehr each added six for the Toppers. Montello will have quick turnaround as it travels to Nekoosa on Tuesday before hosting the Rockets on Thursday.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 62, DODGELAND 47</&hspag4>
Dodgeland 26 21 — 47
Cambria-Friesland 43 19 — 62
DODGELAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Sy Otte 8 5-10 21, Caden Brugger 4 1-1 10, Damon Wieloch 1 0-0 2, Dilan Fenner 3 2-2 8, Alex Nelson 1 0-0 2, John Appenfeldt 1 2-4 4. Totals 18 10-17 47.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Cade Burmania 4 3-5 11, Owen Jones 3 1-1 8, Drake Burmania 1 0-0 2, Kobe Smit 5 1-2 12, Parker Quade 3 4-5 11, Griffin Hart 8 2-5 18. Totals 24 11-19 62.
3-point goals: D 1 (Brugger 1), CF 3 (Jones 1, Smit 1, Quade 1). Total fouls: D 16, CF 17.
RANDOLPH 76, MONTELLO 39</&hspag4>
Montello 19 20 — 39
Randolph 45 31 — 76
MONTELLO (fg ft-fta pts) — Mickey Pafford 1 0-0 2, Nate Postler 3 0-0 7, Casey Bond 1 0-0 2, Angel Duarte 1 0-0 2, Payton Hickman 1 0-0 3, Garrett Isberner 1 0-0 2, Warren Schehr 2 0-0 6, Damyeon Ellison 3 0-0 6, Braedy Alberts 1 0-0 2, Anthony Tomlins 2 3-3 7. Totals: 16 3-3 39.
RANDOLPH — Parker Kohn 5 2-2 12, Jordan Tietz 3 0-0 6, Caden Spors 1 0-0 2, Sam Grieger 6 2-2 17, Brayden Haffele 3 0-2 8, Travis Alvin 8 2-5 18, Ricardo Castillo 9 0-0 9, Zach Paul 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 6-11 79.
3-point goals: M 4 (Schehr 2, Postler 1, Hickman 1), R 8 (Grieger 3, Castillo 3, Haffele 2). Total fouls: M 13, R 4.