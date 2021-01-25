PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Cambria-Friesland rides strong start past Dodgeland

The Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team has had little trouble scoring this season, breaking 60 or more points nine times entering Monday night.

The Hilltoppers shot the lights out again against Dodgeland, riding a big first half to a 62-47 win over the Trojans in a non-conference game at Cambria-Friesland High School. Senior Griffin Hart scored a team-high 18 points and was one of four Toppers in double-figures as Cambria-Friesland won for the sixth time in seven games.

Hart played a major factor in the first half as he scored 13 points in the opening 18 minutes as the Toppers (14-3) seized a 43-26 lead at halftime. He wasn’t alone to break double-digits before the break however, as seniors Cade Burmania had all 11 of his points and senior Kobe Smit had 10 of his 12.

The trio noticeably cooled down out of the intermission but the commanding lead was plenty to hold off the Trojans, who got 12 points from Sy Otte, who finished with a game-high 21. Caden Brugger added 10 for Dodgeland, while junior Parker Quade chipped in 11, including nine in the second half, for the Toppers.

Cambria-Friesland will look to recharge before heading to Fall River on Thursday.