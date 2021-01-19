PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Late free throws, defense lift Poynette by rival Lodi

The last time the Poynette boys basketball team beat rival Lodi, this year’s crop of Puma seniors were in sixth grade.

Riding a 10-game losing streak, the six-man senior class made sure didn’t go any further Tuesday night as Poynette grinded out a 62-60 win over Lodi in a Capitol North Conference game at Poynette High School. Senior Nik Feller scored a game-high 23 points, including four of Poynette’s 14 3-pointers, to help the Pumas snap their drought over the Blue Devils.

While Feller was big all game, senior Connor Petersen came up with the biggest shots of the night for the Pumas (6-5, 1-2 Capitol North). With the game knotted at 60, Petersen sank a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds to go to give Poynette a two-point lead.

The Pumas defense did the rest as they buckled down to keep the Blue Devils (6-3, 0-3) from forcing overtime for stealing away the win. Senior Trey Traeder led Lodi with 23 points, including 3 3-pointers, while senior Cayden Coddington added 13.

Senior Kelby Petersen added 15 points for Poynette, including four 3-pointers, while Connor Petersen chipped in 12 behind three triples of his own. The Pumas, who snapped a three-game losing skid, will look to stay hot on Friday when they travel to Lakeside Lutheran.