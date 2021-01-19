PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Late free throws, defense lift Poynette by rival Lodi

The last time the Poynette boys basketball team beat rival Lodi, this year’s crop of Puma seniors were in sixth grade.
Riding a 10-game losing streak, the six-man senior class made sure didn’t go any further Tuesday night as Poynette grinded out a 62-60 win over Lodi in a Capitol North Conference game at Poynette High School. Senior Nik Feller scored a game-high 23 points, including four of Poynette’s 14 3-pointers, to help the Pumas snap their drought over the Blue Devils.
While Feller was big all game, senior Connor Petersen came up with the biggest shots of the night for the Pumas (6-5, 1-2 Capitol North). With the game knotted at 60, Petersen sank a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds to go to give Poynette a two-point lead.
The Pumas defense did the rest as they buckled down to keep the Blue Devils (6-3, 0-3) from forcing overtime for stealing away the win. Senior Trey Traeder led Lodi with 23 points, including 3 3-pointers, while senior Cayden Coddington added 13.
Senior Kelby Petersen added 15 points for Poynette, including four 3-pointers, while Connor Petersen chipped in 12 behind three triples of his own. The Pumas, who snapped a three-game losing skid, will look to stay hot on Friday when they travel to Lakeside Lutheran.
Lodi meanwhile will try to rebound on Saturday when it hosts Watertown Luther Prep.
POYNETTE 62, LODI 60
Lodi;35;25;—;60
Poynette;34;28;—;62
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Traeder 9 2-2 23; Q. Faust 2 4-7 8; Ring 2 2-2 7; Coddington 5 2-4 13; Lincoln 1 1-2 4; C. Faust 1 0-0 2; Meier 1 1-1 3. Totals 21 12-19 60.
POYNETTE — K. Petersen 5 1-2 15; B. Chadwick 1 2-2 5; McCormick 1 0-1 3; Radewan 1 1-2 4; Feller 8 3-5 23; C. Petersen 3 3-4 12. Totals 19 10-16 62.
3-point goals: L 6 (Traeder 3, Ring 1, Coddington 1, Lincoln 1); P 14 (K. Petersen 4, Feller 4, C. Petersen 3, B. Chadwick 1, McCormick 1, Klosky 1). Total fouls: L 18; P 18. Fouled out: L (Lincoln).
Warriors clipped once again
Close games have tripped up Portage all season as it has lost seven games by single-digits, including five by five points or fewer.
In another close game on Tuesday night, the Warriors couldn’t shut the door again as they failed to pin down Randolph in a 65-57 non-conference loss at Portage High School. Junior Erik Brouette scored a game-high 22 points, including six of the Warriors’ nine 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to ground Randolph, tied for 10th in the latest WisSports.net Div. 4 coaches poll.
Portage (3-10) started strong, opening up a 28-24 halftime lead but the small cushion wasn’t enough to separate from the Rockets (11-2). Juniors Travis Alvin and Sam Grieger scored 20 and 19 points, respectively, and three other Randolph players finished with eight or more points to put Portage away.
Junior Cooper Roberts added 17 points but no other Warriors scored over six. Portage will try to get right on Saturday when it hosts Beaver Dam (12-2).
RANDOLPH 65, PORTAGE 57
Randolph;24;41;—;65
Portage;28;29;—;57
RANDOLPH (fg ft-fta pts) — Kohn 4 0-1 8, Tietz 0 1-2 1, Grieger 8 2-2 19, Haffele 3 1-4 9, Alvin 5 10-16 20, Nieman 4 0-1 8. Totals 24 14-26 65.
PORTAGE — Mael 1 1-2 3, Brouette 8 0-1 22, Reichhoff 1 0-0 2, Hensler 1 0-0 2, Michael 2 0-0 6, Roberts 7 2-2 17, Kopfhamer 1 1-2 3, Fimreite 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-7 57.
3-point goals: R 3 (Haffele 2, Grieger 1); P 9 (Brouette 6, Michael 2, Roberts 1). Total fouls: R 11; P 19.
Vikings pillage Hilltoppers in second half
With over half the teams in the Trailways West Conference at or above .500 overall, anybody can be anyone on any given night.
Hosting third-ranked Cambria-Friesland on Tuesday, Rio proved that to be true as the Vikings locked down the Hilltoppers over the final 18 minutes to pick up a major 49-37 upset win in Trailways West play. Senior Jacob Rowe scored a game-high 22 points and senior Pierson Schneider added 14 to help the Vikings clamp down on the Hilltoppers.
Cambria-Friesland (11-3, 5-2 Trailways West) took a 25-20 lead into halftime but would go ice cold in the second half. The Vikings (8-5, 5-2) quickly erased the deficit and held the Toppers to just 12 points as they raced away to pull into a tie for second place in league play.
Senior Cade Burmania finished with 11 points to lead Cambria-Friesland but no other Toppers player finished in double-figures, with senior Kobe Smit added eight points, just half of his 16.8 points per game average.
Cambria-Friesland, losers of three of their last seven games, will have an immediate chance to avenge the loss when it hosts Rio on Thursday.
RIO 49, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 37
Cambria-Friesland;25;12;—;37
Rio;20;29;—;49
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Brumania 5 0-0 11, Jones 1 0-0 2, D. Burmania 2 0-4 4, Smit 3 2-4 8, Quade 2 0-0 4, Hart 2 0-3 4, Winchell 1 1-2 4. Totals 16 3-13 37.