PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Scoring losses give first-year Montello coach Magestro early challenge

Taking over as a first-time head coach is always difficult.
When you have to make up for the loss of an eight-man senior class that accounted for nearly all of last season's scoring, the hill starts to look more like a mountain.
Despite those roadblocks, Montello boys basketball coach Anthony Magestro is eager for his first season in charge of the Hilltoppers. Magestro, who spent last season as Montello’s JV head coach, said the group has a “passion for basketball” and expects the team “to be competitive from night to night” in a preseason survey sent to the Daily Register.
That competitiveness waxed and waned throughout last season, when the Toppers finished the 2019-20 campaign at 5-18 overall, including 3-11 in the rocky Trailways West Conference. Despite the losing record, Montello, which fell to Marquette County rival Westfield, 72-54, in a season-ending WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal, was in a number of tight contests.
The Toppers had four games decided by 10 points or fewer, including three by a combined seven, and also hung tough in a 63-48 loss to co-league champion Randolph.
On the flip side, a majority of last year’s group is gone in the form of an experienced eight-man senior group that was led by two-time all-Trailways West honorable mention pick Donovan Kendall.
Kendall was second on the team with 10.1 points per game last year, while leading the Toppers in assists (3.6) and adding 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Montello also bid adieu to leading scorer Hunter Jones, who tallied 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds, as well as Jasper York, who led the Toppers in rebounding (7.3) and was the team’s third-leading scorer (8.3).
The losses in total accounted for 84.3% of Montello’s 50.8 points per game last season. While that’s staggering, there are still some pieces for Magestro to push to the forefront.
Chief among those is senior Nate Postler. The 5-foot-8 point guard averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game last season and provides a good outside threat having made 9 of 31 3-point shots. Postler will command the backcourt alongside fellow senior Garrett Isberner.
Isberner chipped in 3 points per game last season, thanks in part to 13 triples, and also snatched 2 boards a game. Where the guard thrived however was as a facilitator, dishing out a second-best 2.1 assists per game.
Postler and Isberner will get a boost from senior Mark Baker, as the 5-9 senior guard adds depth and will look to build on his 1 point per game last year. The trio will be crucial offensively and also provides Magestro with leadership, his perceived biggest team strength.
Magestro plans to implement a motion offense, depending on his personnel, while saying he hopes the Toppers will be “fundamentally sound and patient in the half-court, and up-tempo in transition.” Those easy buckets will be imperative after the Toppers allowed 66.5 points per game last season.
Increased ball pressure and finishing out possessions are two big things Magestro will lean on as he will primarily use a man-to-man scheme while also adding some zone looks.
Behind the top grouping, the Hilltoppers will be lacking in varsity experience.
Incoming seniors Damyeon Ellison (6-2 forward), Owen Urbaniak (6-1 forward) and Payton Hickman (6-0 guard) will be other key cogs as Magestro integrates five underclassmen, including three freshmen, into the fold.
The new-look Toppers, who saw the start of practice delayed a week due to school being virtual from Nov. 9-29, showed they’ll need more time to jell, suffering a season-opening 68-41 loss to Markesan on Dec. 8.
The Hornets raced out to a 33-15 halftime lead and the 18-point hole was too much for Montello to overcome. Postler tallied a team-high 17 points and added five rebounds in the loss, but was the lone Hilltopper in double-figures.
Isberner chipped in eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, but the rest of the Toppers were held to five points or fewer.
Sean Davis
