PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Scoring losses give first-year Montello coach Magestro early challenge

Kendall was second on the team with 10.1 points per game last year, while leading the Toppers in assists (3.6) and adding 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. Montello also bid adieu to leading scorer Hunter Jones, who tallied 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds, as well as Jasper York, who led the Toppers in rebounding (7.3) and was the team’s third-leading scorer (8.3).

The losses in total accounted for 84.3% of Montello’s 50.8 points per game last season. While that’s staggering, there are still some pieces for Magestro to push to the forefront.

Chief among those is senior Nate Postler. The 5-foot-8 point guard averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game last season and provides a good outside threat having made 9 of 31 3-point shots. Postler will command the backcourt alongside fellow senior Garrett Isberner.

Isberner chipped in 3 points per game last season, thanks in part to 13 triples, and also snatched 2 boards a game. Where the guard thrived however was as a facilitator, dishing out a second-best 2.1 assists per game.

Postler and Isberner will get a boost from senior Mark Baker, as the 5-9 senior guard adds depth and will look to build on his 1 point per game last year. The trio will be crucial offensively and also provides Magestro with leadership, his perceived biggest team strength.