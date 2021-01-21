PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Strong defensive first half powers Cambria-Friesland by Rio

That it did as the Toppers (12-3) blanked the Vikings over the first nine minutes of the first half; however, they could only inch out to a 6-0 lead. Rowe eventually broke through for Rio (8-6) with a runner at the midway point of the first half before finishing a three-point play with 8:19 to go to pull within 6-5.

Cambria-Friesland took over from there, however, as the Toppers proceeded to rip off a 14-0 run. Senior Gavin Winchell started things with a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Kobe Smit added six points, including a layup off a steal and a scoop layup to finish things off the stretch at 2:22 for a 20-5 advantage.

“Anytime you can go on runs, you’re getting stops. I know we were getting some stops and able to outlet to get some transition baskets,” Derrick Smit said. “That’s when we’re at our best, in the transition and able to get up-and-down the floor.”

Added Rio coach Tim Struck: “Cambria has this innate ability to go on runs on you; they’ve always done that since I’ve been here, and I may ask coach Smit for that chapter of his book when he writes it.”

Rio junior Dylan Freeman ended the Vikings drought with a straight-on 3-pointer with 1:30 left before Kobe Smit and Schneider traded buckets before the Toppers went into the break leading 22-9.