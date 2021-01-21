PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Strong defensive first half powers Cambria-Friesland by Rio

CAMBRIA — If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught teams anything, it’s been to stay on your toes.
With games canceled or postponed left and right, schedules are always changing. One thing that didn’t magically manifest itself was the fact the Cambria-Friesland and Rio boys basketball teams would play each other twice in three nights this season.
After the Vikings grinded out a 49-37 win on Tuesday, including holding Cambria-Friesland to just 12 points in the second half, it was the Hilltoppers turn to host on Thursday. The Toppers didn’t squander their chance to avenge that loss as they flipped the script on Rio, using a dominant defensive first half to edge the Vikings, 48-39, in a non-conference affair at Cambria-Friesland High School.
Seniors Kobe Smit and Cade Burmania each scored 12 points to lead the Toppers while Rio senior Jacob Rowe tallied a game-high 22 points in what could be a potential playoff preview between the pair of Division 5 regional pod-mates.
“I’m just extremely happy with our effort again defensively; I thought we just played a great team effort,” Cambria-Friesland coach Derrick Smit said. “We were throwing different people on Rowe and (Pierson) Schneider all night, just trying to give them different matchups; sometimes length, sometimes quicker and smaller guards
“Our overall team effort on the defensive end and rebounding, I thought, just set the tone the entire first half.”
That it did as the Toppers (12-3) blanked the Vikings over the first nine minutes of the first half; however, they could only inch out to a 6-0 lead. Rowe eventually broke through for Rio (8-6) with a runner at the midway point of the first half before finishing a three-point play with 8:19 to go to pull within 6-5.
Cambria-Friesland took over from there, however, as the Toppers proceeded to rip off a 14-0 run. Senior Gavin Winchell started things with a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Kobe Smit added six points, including a layup off a steal and a scoop layup to finish things off the stretch at 2:22 for a 20-5 advantage.
“Anytime you can go on runs, you’re getting stops. I know we were getting some stops and able to outlet to get some transition baskets,” Derrick Smit said. “That’s when we’re at our best, in the transition and able to get up-and-down the floor.”
Added Rio coach Tim Struck: “Cambria has this innate ability to go on runs on you; they’ve always done that since I’ve been here, and I may ask coach Smit for that chapter of his book when he writes it.”
Rio junior Dylan Freeman ended the Vikings drought with a straight-on 3-pointer with 1:30 left before Kobe Smit and Schneider traded buckets before the Toppers went into the break leading 22-9.
The Vikings waded out of intermission as Cambria-Friesland started the second half on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a Drake Burmania reverse layup with 13:17 left to play, for a 29-9 lead. Rio ultimately found its footing however, battling back all the way to within nine at 40-31 on a Rowe baseline layup.
Rowe, who had 17 points in the second half, trimmed the deficit to 43-36 with 52 seconds left after burying a deep triple from the right wing.
“For him to watch the ball roll around the rim eats at him; it drives him and motivates him, and he likes to put his shoulders down and get to the rim,” Struck said of the 6-foot-4 guard. “Today I think he composed himself at a higher level, played smart and had some moments where he really took over.”
Rio was unable to fully seize on the momentum, however, despite the Toppers leaving the door open. Winchell missed the front end of the ensuing bonus free throws but forced a jump ball on the rebound to keep Cambria-Friesland in possession.
Senior Griffin Hart, who added nine points, went on to split the double bonus foul shots before Rio travelled on its following possession. Winchell then split a pair of shots from the charity stripe for a 45-36 lead with 37.1 seconds left.
Another long range 3 by Rowe pulled Rio within 45-39 with 28.8 seconds left but the Toppers were able to salt things away at the line.
“Making those 50/50 balls, finding a way to get it, that jump ball was a huge possession,” Derrick Smit said. “The arrow was in our favor and it gave us a chance to extend that lead again, and that’s what it takes in these tight games when you’re super familiar with both teams.”
Schneider added 10 points for the Vikings, while Winchell chipped in seven for the Toppers. While the game didn’t matter in the Trailways West Conference title race — Rio’s win on Tuesday clinched the title for Randolph, as only the first meeting counted towards the final league standings this year — Derrick Smit said it was a great test for both squads looking ahead to the postseason, a sentiment shared by Struck.
“This has become a friendly rivalry and we like to one-up each other, and it does get you seasoned and prepared for what you have to go into (with the playoffs),” Struck said.
“With this six team regional, and if there’s anything I’ve learned from this conference, we could see each other three times, it happens. It could fall where we see each other again and we’ll battle it out again; another fun one probably.”
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 48, RIO 39</&hspag4>
Rio 9 30 — 39
Cambria-Friesland 22 26 — 48
RIO (fg ft-fta pts) — Jacob Rowe 9 2-3 22, Dylan Freeman 2 0-0 4, Gavin Grams 1 0-0 3, Pierson Schneider 4 2-3 10. Totals 16 4-6 39.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Cade Burmania 3 5-11 12, Owen Jones 2 0-0 4, Drake Burmania 1 2-4 4, Kobe Smit 6 0-0 12, Griffin Hart 3 3-5 9, Gavin Winchell 2 1-2 7. Totals 17 11-22 48.