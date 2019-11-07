Coming into this season Nick Larson had been one of the Rio football team’s top players since he was a freshman, earning all-Trailways Small Conference honors all three years, including two-way honors each of the last two seasons.
When the Vikings joined forces with rival Fall River this season not much changed. Larson once again thrived on both sides of the ball for the Rebels co-op and was rewarded as such, earning all-league honors for a fourth consecutive year.
The senior running back/inside linebacker earned first-team recognition on both sides of the ball to lead 14 area players who were picked to the Trailways Small's awards list.
The 5-foot-8, 165-pound Larson made his biggest impact on the defensive side of the ball for Fall River/Rio, which missed the playoffs going 1-4 in league play and 4-5 overall.
He led the Rebels defense with 85 tackles, including a team-high 40 solo stops, and added three fumble recoveries, a tackle for loss and an interception. Offensively Larson was just as important, finishing with the second-most rushing yards on the team (581) and adding eight rushing touchdowns. He averaged 72.6 yards per game and 7.6 yards per attempt, adding 14 receptions for 146 yards and a score.
Joining Larson as a first-team selection for the Rebels was sophomore offensive lineman Gavin Wodill. The 6-1, 200-pounder helped open holes for Larson and the rest of the Rebels’ offense as Fall River/Rio racked up 2,583 total yards (287 per game) and 35 touchdowns, including 1,828 yards and 27 TDs on the ground.
Like Larson, Wodill was also a two-way all-league selection as he earned second-team honors as a defensive lineman. Wodill was a force up front with a team-high eight sacks and six TFLs, and he had 69 tackles (40 solo) to go along with a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Cambria-Friesland had four players earn first-team honors, led by running back Max Raymond. The 5-10, 170-pound senior became the league’s top rusher this year after garnering second-team honors last season.
Raymond piled up a conference-high 1,211 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 134.6 yards per game and 5.8 yards per attempt. He also added four catches for 40 yards and a score for the Hilltoppers, who went 4-5 overall and 2-3 in Trailways Small play to miss the postseason for the first time since 2012.
Helping to create running lanes for Raymond was senior offensive lineman Aidan Knudson, who was named an all-conference pick for the third straight year. The 6-3, 245-pound Knudson allowed the Toppers to total 2,790 yards and 40 touchdowns on the season, including 1,979 yards and 27 scores on the ground.
He also earned second-team honors on defense as the defensive lineman tallied 35 tackles (20 solo), a pair of TFLs and a sack. Rounding out the Cambria-Friesland first-team selections were senior tight end Mason Owen and return specialist Cade Burmania.
The 6-1, 185-pound Owen was one of the Toppers’ top receiving threats as he hauled in 13 catches for a team-high 314 yards and three touchdowns. Owen also garnered honorable mention status at punter after averaging 39.6 yards per punt.
Burmania, who earned first-team honors last year, was the Toppers’ leading kick and punt returner. The highlight of the year for the 5-8, 145-pound speedster came during a 34-27 Week 2 win over Dodgeland when he reversed field twice to return a kickoff 88 yards for a TD, never getting touched along the way.
Fall River/Rio had a pair of two-way second-team selections in senior Teagan Prochnow and junior Jacob Rowe. Prochnow earned all-league honors for the third straight season as the 5-10, 190-pound running back rushed for a team-high 744 yards and 10 TDs.
He added eight catches for 77 yards and a pair of scores, and also earned second-team honors at inside linebacker thanks to his tackling prowess as he finished with 70 total and 37 solo. The 6-4, 190-pound Rowe led the Rebels’ receiving corps with 18 catches for 318 yards and a four scores. He also had a big impact in the defensive backfield with three interceptions and 34 tackles (21 solo).
Along with Fall River/Rio's two-way honorees, 6-4, 260-pound senior offensive lineman Dalton Barker garnered second-team honors for the second consecutive season.
Cambria-Friesland added a pair of second-team selections of its own in senior defensive back Junior Ocampo-Ramirez and junior special teams player Chris Perez.
The 5-10, 170-pound Ocampo-Ramirez had 20 tackles to go along with one fumble recovery and a tackle for loss as he earned all-league honors for the second straight year. Meantime, the 5-9, 140-pound Perez was a do-it-all special teams star for the Toppers, averaging 30 yards on 32 punts — seven of them downed inside the 20-yard-line compared with only one touchback — and also converting 21-of-24 extra points. He also had 28 tackles.
The two teams also had three seniors earn honorable mention status in Cambria-Friesland’s Joseph Pulver and Carter Smits, and Fall River/Rio’s Dylan Foulkes.
The 5-11, 175-pound Pulver threw for 253 yards and five touchdowns under center for the Toppers this season, while the 5-10, 165-pound Smits helped lead the defense from his outside linebacker post, finishing the year with 50 tackles and three interception returns for touchdowns.
The 5-7, 160-pound Foulkes registered 65 tackles (29 solo) with two sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries from his spot at outside linebacker.
