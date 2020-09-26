PREP FOOTBALL: Pardeeville can't make promising start last in 45-24 loss to Cambridge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pardeeville football team led twice but was unable to make it last Friday night in a season-opening 45-24 loss to Cambridge at Bob Bostad Field in Pardeeville.

After trailing 7-6 through the first quarter, Ryan Jacobson hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Peter Freye to give the Bulldogs a 12-7 lead with 9 minutes, 52 seconds left until halftime. That lead wasn’t enough for Pardeeville however, as the Blue Jays clawed right back.

Cambridge ripped off 31 straight points over the next two-plus quarters, including a pair of touchdown runs, a passing touchdown and a 34-yard field goal by Ezra Stein, to seize a 38-12 lead. Freye blowed in from a yard out with 8:17 left in the fourth quarter to pull within 38-18, but Stein responded with a three-yard touchdown run of his own with 5:12 to play to put the game on ice.

Freye finished his night with 62 yards through the air on 6-of-14 passing with two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. Devin Seth rushed for a team-high 88 yards on 15 carries for Pardeeville, while Stein (96 yards) and Trey Colts (91) combined for 187 yards and five touchdowns on the ground for the Blue Jays.

Pardeeville is slated to travel to Markesan next Friday; however, that may change given the fact the Markesan School District canceled classes this this week.