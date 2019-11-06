While it wasn’t the triumphant return to the playoffs the Pardeeville football team hoped for, the Bulldogs did at least make it back to the postseason this fall.
The Bulldogs, who fell to Manawa 55-28 in a WIAA Division 5 first round game, were recently rewarded for that hard work as they had a pair of players garner two-way all-Trailways Large Conference honors. The duo of sophomore Derek Lindert and senior Riley Lentz were both named to the first-team offense while adding second team recognition on defense — leading a list of seven honorees for Pardeeville.
After earning honorable mention status last season, Lindert took on an even larger role for the Bulldogs in 2019 as they went 4-6 overall and 3-3 in league play. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound running back rushed for a team-high 1,182 yards, good for second in the conference, and found the end zone 14 times.
Lindert averaged 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt, adding nine catches for 209 yards and a score. Helping to pave the way for Lindert and Co. up front was Lentz. The 6-foot-2, 254 pound offensive lineman was a driving force for a Bulldogs' offense that racked up up 2,479 yards and 22 TDs on the season, including 1,613 yards and 18 scores on the ground.
As one of the Bulldogs’ top defensive backs, Lindert finished second on the team in tackles with 61, including a team-best 36 solo stops. He had three interceptions and five passes defended, as well as a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Lentz had 33 tackles on the season and finished third on the team in TFLs with four, also adding a sack to his resume.
Also making the first team from the area was Montello/Princeton/Green Lake inside linebacker BJ Konkel. The 5-10, 190-pound senior made the league's top team for the second straight season as he helped the Phoenix to a 3-6 overall mark, including 1-5 in league play.
Konkel led MPGL with 99 tackles, good for fourth in the conference, and he also had a team-high 52 solo tackles. His season-best effort came in a 28-22 upset win in overtime over defending D6 champion Iola-Scandinavia in Week 1, when he had 17 tackles. He added eight TFLs, a sack and a fumble recovery in that contest.
The Bulldogs had five other players earn second-team recognition, led by senior James Trahms. The 6-2, 204-pound tight end garnered all-league honors for the second straight season after catching a team-high 20 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown.
Pardeeville added four other defensive honorees in seniors Daniel Wohlfert and Dylan Anderson, junior Ty Westbury and sophomore Hayden Guenther. Wohlfert, a 6-1, 200-pound inside linebacker, was second on the team with 61 tackles, 21 of them solo, and led Pardeeville with nine TFLs. He also had 1½ sacks.
Westbury, a 5-9, 140-pound defensive back, batted down a team-high 10 passes while adding 30 tackles. The 5-11, 224-pound Anderson led Pardeeville on special teams with 45 tackles, including 10 solo.
Helping to pin teams deep was Guenther. The 6-1, 170-pound punter averaged 32 yards on 44 punts, with 10 kicks downed inside the 20-yard line and zero touchbacks.
The Phoenix had four other players honored as senior Austin Krentz and junior Billy Soda earned second-team honors on offense and seniors Colton Sell and Buxton Toutant were honorable mention defensive picks.
The 6-1, 200-pound Krentz was key in opening holes for an MPGL offense that rolled up 2,405 total yards and 22 touchdowns. The 5-10, 140-pound Soda was one of the beneficiaries of the work done by Krentz and the other hogs up front, hauling in a team-high 22 catches for 374 yards and three TDs, good for an average of 17 yards per reception.
The 5-9, 150-pound Sell finished second on the team in tackles with 97, with 32 of them solo. The 6-1, 165-pound Toutant averaged 35.1 yards per punt.
