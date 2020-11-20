PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Alum Joe Guenther thrilled to take over Pardeeville reins

There’s something special about returning to take over a program at your former high school.
That honor hasn’t escaped Joe Guenther as the Pardeeville alum feels incredibly lucky to take over the Bulldogs girls basketball program this winter. After spending two separate seasons alongside Mike Brouette during his six-year tenure, the 1996 grad pounced at the chance to take over following Brouette's resignation at the end of last season.
“I was kind of torn. It was hard to see him go, but at the same time I saw an opportunity for myself, so I was excited at the same time,” Guenther said.
“I went ahead and applied for the position, and when they gave me the position, I was super excited. I went to school here; I’m an alumni and I love this school district. I love the culture and I was just really pumped up.”
Guenther is no stranger to the gym having played basketball all four years during his time at Pardeeville High School. Following a brief hiatus, he ultimately found his way back to the court as his daughters began getting involved in the sport.
Guenther’s eldest daughter, Addisyn, was a senior on the Bulldogs team last season, while sophomore Raelyn will be a member of the 2020-21 varsity squad. Joe said he has been coaching the younger of the two sisters since fourth grade, racking up plenty of experience in that time.
“For about 8 to 10 years I’ve been coaching basketball at all different levels, but the love I have for basketball is (huge),” he said. “I’ve done a bit of coaching in football and done a little coaching in baseball, but basketball is really where my heart and where my passion is.”
Along with his coaching knowledge, Guenther has tons of familiarity from the parent perspective. He views that as an advantage heading into his first season with the reins fully in his hands; however, Guenther doesn’t believe it will alter his approach.
“I don’t think it changes my coaching philosophy or technique, so to speak, but you can at least relate to how they’re feeling,” he said.
The same can be understood regarding Guenther’s game plan. While he plans to bring his own style and philosophy to the team, Guenther doesn’t plan to throw the baby out with the bath water regarding the team’s Xs and Os.
Given the disjointed offseason and shortened season to come as a whole, Guenther and the team haven’t spent much time together getting acquainted to his new offensive and defensive schemes. While he plans to add them into the fold, the system Brouette implemented in previous years is a good starting point.
“We’re going to run things the girls know, and I’m bringing a little bit different, I feel, culture to the team and I just think that’s normal with a different coach,” he said. “You’re going to have different personalities and I just think that’s normal change.”
One abnormal, but necessary, change has been new safety protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief among the precautions is the addition of face coverings during practices and games. Even with a new hindrance, Guenther has been enthralled by the efforts put forth to still drive forward.
“We’re working really hard and having fun at the same time; it can be really difficult to find that combination, but I think it’s happening, all while wearing a mask over their mouth and nose,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for the effort they’re putting in.
“Nobody wants to wear a mask running up and down the court, but the way they’re just pushing through and really buying into my philosophy, which is ‘Everybody’s on the same page. Everybody is going to be wearing a mask on the court, so why not take advantage of that.’ Why not mentally be ready for that and really put the screws to people, so to speak.”
Guenther knows how big of an impact the change can have looking ahead to this season. He’s also confident his positivity, coupled with a young roster, can help the Dawgs bite back in the difficult Trailways West Conference.
The Bulldogs lost half of last year’s team which finished 12-11 overall, including 7-7 in league play to finish tied with Markesan for fourth place. With seven players back — all juniors — as well as a skilled sophomore class and a talented freshman, Guenther believes the group’s cohesiveness can help produce the program’s first consecutive winning seasons since 2001-02 and 02-03.
“I think the culture I’m going to bring, and the attitude I’m going to bring, might get us over that hump. The kids are having fun, even with the hard work they’re putting in,” he said.
“Maybe I can’t see it with the masks on, but I think there are some smiles on underneath.”
Regardless of whether or not it leads to more victories, Guenther is just thrilled to be leading the Bulldogs.
“It’s awesome. I’ve loved basketball my whole life, and I’ve loved the Bulldogs. After I graduated from high school, I kind of got away from it, but being back and now working in the school district, I love it,” he said.
“I don’t know why it took me so long to come back to be honest, and I know it’s cliché, but I bleed blue and gold.”
