PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Alum Joe Guenther thrilled to take over Pardeeville reins

“For about 8 to 10 years I’ve been coaching basketball at all different levels, but the love I have for basketball is (huge),” he said. “I’ve done a bit of coaching in football and done a little coaching in baseball, but basketball is really where my heart and where my passion is.”

Along with his coaching knowledge, Guenther has tons of familiarity from the parent perspective. He views that as an advantage heading into his first season with the reins fully in his hands; however, Guenther doesn’t believe it will alter his approach.

“I don’t think it changes my coaching philosophy or technique, so to speak, but you can at least relate to how they’re feeling,” he said.

The same can be understood regarding Guenther’s game plan. While he plans to bring his own style and philosophy to the team, Guenther doesn’t plan to throw the baby out with the bath water regarding the team’s Xs and Os.

Given the disjointed offseason and shortened season to come as a whole, Guenther and the team haven’t spent much time together getting acquainted to his new offensive and defensive schemes. While he plans to add them into the fold, the system Brouette implemented in previous years is a good starting point.