PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cambria-Friesland tops Johnson Creek to snap three-game skid

Riding a three-game losing streak, the Cambria-Friesland girls basketball team was looking for a pick-me-up heading into the New Year.

The Hilltoppers got just that Monday afternoon, holding off Johnson Creek for a 48-42 win in a non-conference game at Cambria-Friesland High School. Senior Alyssa Raley and junior Kennedy Smit each scored a game-high 14 points as Cambria-Friesland to end the first half of the season on a high note.

Smit played a huge role in the first half as the Toppers (3-5) took a six-point lead into halftime. Smit scored 10 points in the opening 18 minutes to help Cambria-Friesland to a 25-19 cushion at the break.

The Bluejays (1-7) pestered throughout the second half but Cambria-Friesland were able to swat away a Johnson Creek rally attempt over the final 18 minutes. Raley, who buried all four of the Toppers 3-pointers, had eight points down the stretch and senior Alexis Johnson had seven of her 10 to ease things home.

Cambria-Friesland will look to recharge before returning to action next Monday when it hosts Horicon.

