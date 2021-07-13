PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Childhood cancer battle makes WBCA All-Star game selection special for Rio's Hutzler

Not everything in life is a slam dunk.
Addie Hutzler certainly wasn’t thrown the perfect alley oop when at just three-years old she was diagnosed with Wilms’ tumor, a type of childhood cancer that ultimately took her right kidney. The poor pass, so to speak, wasn’t anything Hutzler couldn’t handle, however, spending 10 days in the hospital following the diagnosis after the key symptom of a recurring stomach ache.
What followed was six-month long journey of weekly chemotherapy, lost hair and a sizable scar that’s created the opportunity for some funny stories.
The experience also gave Hutzler and her family an appreciation for life and a realization as to how fortunate they were it wasn’t worse. It’s also what makes Hutzler’s opportunity to participate in Wednesday’s Division 5 game of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells even more special due to her experience with cancer and its connection with the event’s main sponsor, the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund.
“It means the world to me. I am so grateful that I get to raise money for children and families currently faced with cancer,” said Hutzler, who will participate as a member of the South team in the opening game of the two-day event showcasing some of the state’s best seniors from this past season across all five divisions.
As a participant in the event, she has been hard at work fundraising for the MACC Fund.
“Like many families, our family had their own cancer journey and while it did have the best outcome not everyone is that lucky. So if raising some money can bring a little relief in any way to a family enduring so many unknowns I will feel like I accomplished something,” Hutzler said.
It’s exactly what Hutzler did.
After sending out 50 letters to local businesses, advertising on Facebook and Instagram, as well as a walking taco stand and a brat sale, the ambitious 2021 grad surpassed her lofty fundraising goal of $5,000.
It’s one final chance for Hutzler to hit the hardwood before she heads off to UW-Stevens Point this fall. She’ll do so as the third of three Hutzler daughters to participate in the WBCA All-Star event following elder sisters Dakota (2017) and Jordyn (2019), as well as mom Deb, who coached Dakota in the 2017 event.
“I am told this experience is something I will never forget. I know my sisters and mom had unforgettable experiences and built lasting friendships. I am hopeful to have a similar experience,” Addie said.
While she will follow in their footsteps, Addie’s prep career wasn’t nearly as long as her elder sisters. Addie lost most of her freshman season due to a torn meniscus, while she also lost five games during this past season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of her youth basketball days were also affected by injury, as in 2015 she had strep in her shoulder and returned to the UW American Family Children’s Hospital for a brief stay to figure out the cause of the inflammation.
Deb Hutzler lauded the work of the UW Children’s Hospital to provide a strong support system for the entire Hutzler family. And while that early bout with cancer, on top of the other injuries, allowed doubts to creep into Addie’s mind about her playing future, she said “it’s never been a factor in playing.”
In fact, Addie believes it helped her even more.
“Just like basketball, I was more prepared with what to expect in that atmosphere and mentally you just have more confidence because you have been through something similar,” she said.
It certainly showed this past season. During her final season this winter, Hutzler averaged a team-high 15 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, helping lead the Vikings to the WIAA Division 5 regional championship, their first regional title since 2006.
She later earned first-team All-Trailways West Conference honors for the first time in her career as she finished fifth in scoring, including a second-best 47.0 field goal percentage, in the eight-team league. Hutzler ended her career with 833 points, including 301 this past season, and 640 rebounds (183 this year) good for a career average of 10 points and 7.7 rebounds.
While she’s the lone Trailways West player participating on the girls side, she won’t be the only Viking as Rio’s Jacob Rowe and Pierson Schneider, as well as Vikings boys coach Tim Struck, will be participating in the Div. 5 boys game on Friday. Hutzler said the trio played youth basketball growing up against each other “trying to see who’s better,” and sometimes as teammates.
And coming from a school of just 118 kids, it’s a unique honor for the three to share.
“It’s very exciting to see how far we have all come. It’s going to be a special week and while we are not on the same team it will be awesome to bring the Rio community together for such a great cause,” Hutzler said.
Aside from her injuries, Hutzler said she never faced any hardships on the court following her early cancer battle. She began playing AAU basketball in fourth grade and prior to that played 3-on-3 with her sisters.
“The treatment I had did not have any long term effects,” she said. “I did lose my hair, and have a sizable scar on my belly that gave opportunity for fun stories as to how I got it.”
Addie is hoping that the success she has had can help give those kids now facing a bout with cancer something to believe in.
“I just hope they know to not let the cancer hold you back from doing what you want and love,” she said. “You should try to not let a diagnosis define who you are. You know who you are and what you can do, so just do it the best you can every day.”
“She knows firsthand all the pokes, the prods, scans and many other things that can be scary to a young child,” Deb Hutzler added. “Because of her firsthand experience, she is now in a position to raise awareness and do her part to end childhood cancer.”
