PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Childhood cancer battle makes WBCA All-Star game selection special for Rio's Hutzler

While she’s the lone Trailways West player participating on the girls side, she won’t be the only Viking as Rio’s Jacob Rowe and Pierson Schneider, as well as Vikings boys coach Tim Struck, will be participating in the Div. 5 boys game on Friday. Hutzler said the trio played youth basketball growing up against each other “trying to see who’s better,” and sometimes as teammates.

And coming from a school of just 118 kids, it’s a unique honor for the three to share.

“It’s very exciting to see how far we have all come. It’s going to be a special week and while we are not on the same team it will be awesome to bring the Rio community together for such a great cause,” Hutzler said.

Aside from her injuries, Hutzler said she never faced any hardships on the court following her early cancer battle. She began playing AAU basketball in fourth grade and prior to that played 3-on-3 with her sisters.

“The treatment I had did not have any long term effects,” she said. “I did lose my hair, and have a sizable scar on my belly that gave opportunity for fun stories as to how I got it.”

Addie is hoping that the success she has had can help give those kids now facing a bout with cancer something to believe in.