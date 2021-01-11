PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville puts clamps on down stretch to top Dodgeland

PARDEEVILLE — The Pardeeville and Dodgeland girls basketball teams have both been subject to growing pains this season.
With a combined two seniors between the Bulldogs and Trojans — both on the latter — the two teams feature relatively young, inexperienced rosters. That’s not to say they haven’t been subject to success with a combined seven wins, including a current three-game winning streak by Pardeeville.
The Bulldogs were able to extend their current hot streak, edging out a 51-39 win over the Trojans on Monday night at Pardeeville High School. Freshman Aubrey Maass scored a team-high 16 points and junior Savannah Manthey added 15 to pace Pardeeville to their fourth straight win.
“Our defense played really good in the second half; we went a long stretch with holding them scoreless, took a little bit of a lead and got a little more comfortable,” Pardeeville coach Joe Guenther said.
Pardeeville (4-5) led by as many as six late in the first half but squandered the lead in the final minute until halftime as the Trojans went into the break with a 28-27 lead. Like they’ve done during their run, the Dawgs came out of the break barking as they opened on a 9-3 run, capped off by a Manthey left corner 3-pointer, to take a 36-31 lead with 11:20 left to play.
Dodgeland (4-6) kept things close behind a 3-pointer from senior Bria Cramer with 9:20 remaining, but the Trojans went cold from there. Dodgeland went without a field goal for the next near seven minutes minutes, with the only points coming from two free throws by junior Adrianne Bader.
Dodgeland missed four free throws during the stretch and junior Miranda Firari had a layup roll off the rim. Despite that cold stretch, Dodgeland coach Barry Hinrichsen was pleased with the lack of production.
“We’ve kind of had those stretches throughout the year, but I thought it was the right pass and the right shot,” he said. “It was just one of those nights where we got cold at the wrong time.”
The Bulldogs defense did its fair share to put the Trojans in the proverbial freezer contesting a bevy of shots. The key was switching to a 1-3-1 defense, contrasting the man-to-man look Pardeeville had implemented during its previous two wins over Montello and Cambria-Friesland.
For Guenther, the key has been the Dawgs’ aggressiveness.
“They play that well when they’re being aggressive; I love playing with this team in a 1-3-1 zone when they’re playing aggressive, and tonight it worked,” he said. “Sometimes I have to move to a man, but they played that 1-3-1 zone really nice.”
Pardeeville’s offense picked up as well starting with a free throw from junior Sydnie Wheeler and left-wing 3-pointer by Maass with just under 9 to go for a 40-34 lead. The triple, which was answered by the two free throws from Bader, who led all scorers with 18 points, the Bulldogs started to inch away from there.
Pardeeville scored the next nine points before another Cramer 3-pointer stopped the Trojans’ frigid shooting at 2:27 to keep the game at 49-39. Dodgeland never got closer though as it didn’t score the rest of the way. While the Trojans’ shooting couldn’t heat up, their defense pestered Pardeeville throughout the game.
“That’s really what we have to do; we’re not a half-court team, so we’ve got to create turnovers and runouts, and the girls feed off it,” Hinrichsen said. “You could see they bring energy and that’s exactly the type of basketball we want to play there.”
That energy was on display late in the first half as Dodgeland swing momentum in its favor in the final 60 seconds. After a pair of free throws from junior Chase Lynch gave Pardeeville a 27-21 lead with 58.1 seconds left, the Trojans stormed the gates with a 7-0 sprint.
Bader notched a 3-point play, while sophomore Madee Peplinski forced a steal and breakaway layup before Firari got a layup to fall at the horn for the one-point cushion. Those lapses are something Guenther is looking to stop, and the Bulldogs were able to shake off seeing their lead evaporate.
Helping atone for that in the second half was sophomore Anna Breneman, who had a pair of crucial jump shots down the stretch and added six points, something the Dawgs are going to need moving forward.
“Savannah really is our only experienced varsity player, so players like Anna and Annie, they have to step up, make some shots and make some plays. Tonight, Anna did a good job doing that,” Guenther said.
As for the Trojans, Firari chipped in eight points while Cramer added six and Dodgeland left 16 points at the charity stripe. While those misses led to Dodgeland’s downfall, Hinrichsen lauded the group’s perseverance and knows they’ll start to fall.
“I’ve seen us in the past where we will just stop taking shots, but I just told them ‘Those are good shots, keep shooting them,’ we just didn’t make enough,” he said.
PARDEEVILLE 51, DODGELAND 39</&hspag4>
Dodgeland 28 11 — 39
Pardeeville 27 24 — 51
DODGELAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Blome 0 0-2 0, Schreier 0 2-4 2, Peplinski 2 0-4 4, Firari 4 0-0 8, Cramer 2 0-2 6, Hodgson 0 1-6 1, Bader 6 6-7 18. Totals 14 9-25 39.
PARDEEVILLE — Maass 5 4-7 16, Manthey 5 2-7 15, Ott 1 1-3 3, Achterberg 0 2-2 2, Wheeler 1 1-2 3, Lynch 1 2-2 4, Breneman 3 0-0 6, Ernst 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-23 51.
3-point goals: D 2 (Cramer 2), P 5 (Manthey 3, Maass 2). Total fouls: D 19, P 17.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.