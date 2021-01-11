PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville puts clamps on down stretch to top Dodgeland

PARDEEVILLE — The Pardeeville and Dodgeland girls basketball teams have both been subject to growing pains this season.

With a combined two seniors between the Bulldogs and Trojans — both on the latter — the two teams feature relatively young, inexperienced rosters. That’s not to say they haven’t been subject to success with a combined seven wins, including a current three-game winning streak by Pardeeville.

The Bulldogs were able to extend their current hot streak, edging out a 51-39 win over the Trojans on Monday night at Pardeeville High School. Freshman Aubrey Maass scored a team-high 16 points and junior Savannah Manthey added 15 to pace Pardeeville to their fourth straight win.

“Our defense played really good in the second half; we went a long stretch with holding them scoreless, took a little bit of a lead and got a little more comfortable,” Pardeeville coach Joe Guenther said.

Pardeeville (4-5) led by as many as six late in the first half but squandered the lead in the final minute until halftime as the Trojans went into the break with a 28-27 lead. Like they’ve done during their run, the Dawgs came out of the break barking as they opened on a 9-3 run, capped off by a Manthey left corner 3-pointer, to take a 36-31 lead with 11:20 left to play.