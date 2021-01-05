PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville turns up energy to pull away from Montello, 64-49

PARDEEVILLE — Coming off of the Christmas break, Pardeeville girls basketball coach Joe Guenther had a sneaking suspicion his team could start Tuesday’s game against Montello flat.
The Bulldogs proved the first-year coach right but ultimately started barking down the stretch in the second half to race away for a 64-49 win over the Hilltoppers in a Trailways West Conference game at Pardeeville High School. Junior Savannah Manthey scored a game-high 22 points, including 15 in the second half, to help Pardeeville pounce on its second straight win.
“It’s awesome,” Guenther said of the win, Pardeeville’s 10th straight in the series. “We talked at halftime, kept our heads in and brought up the intensity. We tried to push the ball a little more in the second half, and they did. We came away with a 15-point win and we’ll take it.”
That intensity came to a head after the Hilltoppers (0-6, 0-4 Trailways West) took a 41-39 lead with 7 minutes, 40 seconds left to play following an Emme Urbaniak layup. After trading empty possessions and turnovers, Manthey rattled off an 8-0 run of her own in just 40 seconds for a 47-41 lead.
After burying a 3-pointer from the right wing with 6:35 to go, the 5-foot-7 guard canned another triple off a Montello turnover. Manthey then was the beneficiary of another Toppers giveaway as she got a layup to fall with 5:55 remaining for a 47-41 advantage.
“When Sav gets hot like that, the team just responds, and it’s impressive. The team just, somehow, rallies around her; Savannah is quite the leader of this team and I’m proud of her,” Guenther said.
“She got hot, carried this team in the second half on her shoulders in the second half, in my opinion, and everybody just jumped on board.”
Despite the Dawgs’ surge, Montello continued to hang around as junior Autumn Loveland got a short jumper to fall before junior Tiffany Klapper dropped in a putback with 4:35 left to pull within 47-45. Pardeeville (2-6, 1-4) bit right back however, as they went on a 10-2 run to take a 10-point lead with 2:15 left and the Bulldogs salted things away from the free throw line.
The Toppers had a chance to swing momentum back in their direction after pulling within 52-47 with 3:28 to go after a long jumper from sophomore Emma Krentz. However, Pardeeville junior Sydnie Wheeler tickled the twine on a mid-range jumper following two offensive rebounds before junior Ann Achterberg scored a putback after junior Chase Lynch split a pair of free throws.
“They figured out how to trap us and we were forgetting to hit the girl in the middle a couple of times. When they get tired, then they go back to what they know, which isn’t working so well,” Montello coach Jeff Kendall said.
“But I have to commend them, they have good shooting team and in the first half they were a little cold when we were hitting ours.”
That hot stretch allowed Pardeeville to lead most of the first half, stretching the advantage to as many as eight with 5:40 to go following a short jumper by Wheeler, who added 19 points, at 20-12. The rest of the first half was all Toppers though as Montello proceeded to head into the intermission on a 12-3 run.
Ubaniak had six of her team-high 12 points during the stretch and Loveland capped things off with a long jumper at the buzzer for the 1-point halftime cushion.
I thought that was a huge deal of confidence for the girls,” Kendall said of the Toppers’ close to the first half. “In the second half they played with a little more composure at the beginning and missed a couple easy ones, but for them to come back on that, I thought was really good. That doesn’t happen for us very often.”
Klapper and junior Nellie Kendall each added nine points for Montello, while freshman Aubrey Maass chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs. While they sagged at times, Guenther lauded the team’s ability to battle back adversity for the second straight game.
He’s also hopeful they can keep that moving forward if they stick to their game plan.
“Sometimes we do that, we play at the speed the opponent’s playing at and we need to stop that. We need to play at our speed — high tempo — and we need to turn that around,” he said.
As for the Toppers, Jeff Kendall lauded the team’s effort after a difficult start to the season. While it didn’t result in the team’s first win, he thinks the group can begin to turn the corner.
“We just have to keep doing the things that work for us, and the girls have to keep responding to what we’re trying to help them with,” he said.
PARDEEVILLE 64, MONTELLO 49
Montello 24 25 — 49
Pardeeville 23 41 — 64
MONTELLO (fg ft-fta pts) — Klapper 4 1-6 9, Krentz 3 0-0 6, Cahin 0 0-3 0, Kendall 3 2-2 9, Bond 3 0-0 6, Loveland 2 1-2 5, Urbaniak 5 2-5 12. Totals 17 6-18 49.
PARDEEVILLE — Bouchard 0 1-2 1, Maass 2 4-4 10, Manthey 7 5-6 22, Ott 1 0-0 2, Achterberg 1 0-0 2, Wheeler 6 5-8 19, Lynch 0 1-4 1, Breneman 1 0-0 2, Ernst 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 17-26 64.
3-point goals: M 0, P 7 (Manthey 3, Maass 2, Wheeler 2). Total fouls: M 18, P 17.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.