PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pardeeville turns up energy to pull away from Montello, 64-49

That hot stretch allowed Pardeeville to lead most of the first half, stretching the advantage to as many as eight with 5:40 to go following a short jumper by Wheeler, who added 19 points, at 20-12. The rest of the first half was all Toppers though as Montello proceeded to head into the intermission on a 12-3 run.

Ubaniak had six of her team-high 12 points during the stretch and Loveland capped things off with a long jumper at the buzzer for the 1-point halftime cushion.

I thought that was a huge deal of confidence for the girls,” Kendall said of the Toppers’ close to the first half. “In the second half they played with a little more composure at the beginning and missed a couple easy ones, but for them to come back on that, I thought was really good. That doesn’t happen for us very often.”

Klapper and junior Nellie Kendall each added nine points for Montello, while freshman Aubrey Maass chipped in 10 for the Bulldogs. While they sagged at times, Guenther lauded the team’s ability to battle back adversity for the second straight game.

He’s also hopeful they can keep that moving forward if they stick to their game plan.