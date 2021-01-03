PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rio opens 2021 with 46-27 win over Fall River

It was a difficult close to 2020 for the Rio girls basketball team, having its final five games of the year postponed or canceled after suffering a 77-50 romp at the hands of Randolph on Dec. 7.

The Vikings began 2021 on a high note, rolling to a 46-27 win over rival Fall River in a Trailways West Conference game on Saturday at Rio High School. Sophomore Emily Loging scored a game-high 18 points to lead Rio in its return following a 26-day hiatus.

The time off created some rust for the Vikings (3-2, 2-1 Trailways West) as they carried just a 19-15 lead into halftime. Re-establishing that footing allowed the Pirates (3-6, 3-6) to hang around early in the second half.

The teams traded buckets throughout the opening minutes as Rio took a 24-19 lead. Vikings junior Kayla Staveness padded that lead with a trio of free throws with 10 minutes, 29 seconds left to play after being fouled on a 3-pointer.

After another Vikings make from the charity stripe, Fall River sophomore Anna Doolittle canned a 3-poitner from the left corner at 9:10 to hold a two-score deficit at 28-22. That was as close as the Pirates could get however, as Fall River went cold the rest of the way.