PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rio opens 2021 with 46-27 win over Fall River
It was a difficult close to 2020 for the Rio girls basketball team, having its final five games of the year postponed or canceled after suffering a 77-50 romp at the hands of Randolph on Dec. 7.

The Vikings began 2021 on a high note, rolling to a 46-27 win over rival Fall River in a Trailways West Conference game on Saturday at Rio High School. Sophomore Emily Loging scored a game-high 18 points to lead Rio in its return following a 26-day hiatus.

The time off created some rust for the Vikings (3-2, 2-1 Trailways West) as they carried just a 19-15 lead into halftime. Re-establishing that footing allowed the Pirates (3-6, 3-6) to hang around early in the second half.

The teams traded buckets throughout the opening minutes as Rio took a 24-19 lead. Vikings junior Kayla Staveness padded that lead with a trio of free throws with 10 minutes, 29 seconds left to play after being fouled on a 3-pointer.

After another Vikings make from the charity stripe, Fall River sophomore Anna Doolittle canned a 3-poitner from the left corner at 9:10 to hold a two-score deficit at 28-22. That was as close as the Pirates could get however, as Fall River went cold the rest of the way.

A Loging bucket stretched the lead back out to eight and from there, the Vikings closed the game on a 16-5 run. Staveness added 12 points for Rio, which ended the game on an extended 22-8 run.

Doolittle paced the Pirates with nine points, but no other Fall River player scored more than four.

Rio will look to keep its winning ways on Tuesday when it travels to Cambria-Friesland, while Fall River will attempt to snap its four-game losing skid against league leaders Randolph.

