PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rio's Hutzler earns first-team honors, leads nine area All-Trailways West picks

A four-year varsity player for the Rio girls basketball team, Adeline Hutzler has slowly taken greater steps each and every season.

It was only fitting then that the Vikings senior forward turned in the best season of her career in her last go-around, averaging a career-best 15 points per game and helping Rio claim its first WIAA Division 5 regional title since 2006 on its run to the state tournament.

Hutzler was recently rewarded for those efforts as the three-time All-Trailways West Conference selection garnered her first-ever first-team honors. Hutzler was the lone area honoree to make the first team but was far from alone as eight other players garnered all-league honors.

Markesan senior Gracie Mast was named the league’s Player of the Year and joined Hutzler on the first team alongside Randolph’s Jorey Buwalda and Presley Buwalda, as well as Princeton/Green Lake’s Emerald Konkel.

Hutzler was in strong company at the top of the conference as she finished fifth in scoring, including a second-best .470 field goal percentage, as Mast led the way with 17.4 PPG. On top of her scoring prowess — Hutzler scored in double-figures all but three times, including a career-high 24 points in the team’s 57-54 loss to Omro on Jan. 11 — the 5-foot-9 forward cleaned the glass to the tune of 9.2 rebounds per game.