PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rio's Hutzler earns first-team honors, leads nine area All-Trailways West picks

A four-year varsity player for the Rio girls basketball team, Adeline Hutzler has slowly taken greater steps each and every season.
It was only fitting then that the Vikings senior forward turned in the best season of her career in her last go-around, averaging a career-best 15 points per game and helping Rio claim its first WIAA Division 5 regional title since 2006 on its run to the state tournament.
Hutzler was recently rewarded for those efforts as the three-time All-Trailways West Conference selection garnered her first-ever first-team honors. Hutzler was the lone area honoree to make the first team but was far from alone as eight other players garnered all-league honors.
Markesan senior Gracie Mast was named the league’s Player of the Year and joined Hutzler on the first team alongside Randolph’s Jorey Buwalda and Presley Buwalda, as well as Princeton/Green Lake’s Emerald Konkel.
Hutzler was in strong company at the top of the conference as she finished fifth in scoring, including a second-best .470 field goal percentage, as Mast led the way with 17.4 PPG. On top of her scoring prowess — Hutzler scored in double-figures all but three times, including a career-high 24 points in the team’s 57-54 loss to Omro on Jan. 11 — the 5-foot-9 forward cleaned the glass to the tune of 9.2 rebounds per game.
Hutzler also added 3 steals and 1.8 assists per game to help power the Vikings to a 13-7 overall mark, including 5-2 in league play, that culminated with a 56-48 loss to Albany in a Div. 5 sectional semifinal. Right alongside Hutzler was Emily Loging, who helped lead a quartet of second-team selections.
The Vikings sophomore was joined by Pardeeville junior Savannah Manthey, Cambria-Friesland senior Alyssa Raley and Montello senior Emmersyn Urbaniak as second-team selections. Loging, a second-team pick last year, turned in another stellar campaign, averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
She did much of her scoring inside, using her frame to put home 84 field goals to go along with 8 3-pointers on 186 total attempts, good for a league-best .495 field goal percentage. Loging scored in double-digits a dozen times, including a season-high 23 in a 63-58 loss to Princeton/Green Lake on Feb. 1, and recorded four double-doubles.
While Loging ruled the paint, Manthey was a dual-threat for the Bulldogs, helping power Pardeeville to a 7-12 overall record, including 2-5 in league play. Manthey led the Dawgs in scoring as Pardeeville’s lone double-digit producer with 15.9 PPG, good for third in the league.
The 5-7 shooting guard, who buried 37 3-pointers and shot 31.1 percent from deep, also added 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Manthey scored in double-figures all but once, including a career-high 31 to go with 10 rebounds for her only double-double of the season in the Bulldogs’ 61-57 win over Cambria-Friesland on Jan. 18,
As impressive as Manthey was behind the arc — she finished fourth in made 3-pointers — Relay torched the nets in her final campaign for the Hilltoppers. The 5-8 forward made a league-high 60 3-pointers on 152 attempts, good for a .395 3-point percentage, as she led the Toppers with 12.6 points per game.
The first-time all-league pick added 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game as she started all but one game. Raley broke 20 points four times, including a career-high 26 to go along with 10 rebounds in the team’s 56-44 win over Clinton in the regular season finale on Feb. 2.
She also notched back-to-back double-doubles against Fall River and Montello early in the year and helped Cambria-Friesland to its 7-13 record, including 1-6 in league play.
Rounding out the second-team selections was Urbaniak, who improved from her honorable mention honors last season. The senior forward led the Toppers attack as she averaged a double-double with 12.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
Urbaniak scored in double-figures all but three times, including 20-plus in three of the Toppers’ final seven games as they finished the year 2-20 overall, including 0-7 in conference. She racked up 10 double-doubles and did so in bunches, including a string of four over the first four games after Christmas, and three of the final four regular season games.
She did so emphatically as well, notching 23 points and 15 rebounds in the team’s 56-42 loss to Waupun CWC on Feb. 1, and 17 point and 19 rebound performance in a 59-44 loss to Wautoma on Dec. 28. The Toppers, who won their first playoff game since 2004, ended their season with a 55-39 loss to Princeton/Green Lake in a Div. 4 regional semifinal.
Coupled with the second team honorees, four more area players picked up honorable mention selections, led by the Rio duo of senior Sarah Hagenow and junior Kayla Staveness. Staveness also averaged double-figures for the Vikings with 11.3 points per game, while chipping in 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists.
Hagenow averaged just 5 points but was a huge all-around asset for the Vikings. She led Rio with 1.8 assists per game and added 3.3 rebounds.
Joining the Vikings duo were Cambria-Friesland junior Haley Olson and Pardeeville junior Sydnie Wheeler.
Olson, an honorable mention pick last season, missed seven games in the middle of the season but was big for the Toppers when she returned, scoring in double-figures in six of the final 11 games of the season to finish with 10.3 points per game.
She led the team with 3.6 steals per game and added 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for Cambria-Friesland, whose season ended with a 58-44 loss to Fall River in a Div. 5 regional quarterfinal.
Wheeler added some major bite to the Bulldogs alongside Manthey, adding 7.4 points per game, including five double-digit performances that included a career-high 19 points in a 64-49 win over Montello on Jan. 5.
The 5-7 guard added 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.4 assists per game for Pardeeville, which closed out its season with a 64-33 loss to Hillsboro in a Div. 4 regional semifinal.
ALL-TRAILWAYS WEST CONFERENCE</&hspag4>
Player of the Year — Gracie Mast, Sr., Markesan.
First team — Gracie Mast, Sr., Markesan; Adeline Hutzler, Sr., Rio; Jorey Buwalda, Soph., Randolph; Presley Buwalda, Jr., Randolph; Emerald Konkel, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake.
Second team — Emily Loging, Soph., Rio; Savannah Manthey, Jr., Pardeeville; Alyssa Raley, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Emme Urbaniak, Sr., Montello; Rylea Alvin, Fr., Randolph; Lyla Bartol, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake.
Honorable mention — Sarah Hagenow, Sr., Rio; Kayla Staveness, Jr., Rio; Sydnie Wheeler, Jr., Pardeeville; Haley Olson, Jr., Cambria-Friesland; Abby Katsma, Jr., Randolph; Sydney Jahnke, Sr., Markesan; Hannah Whitney, Sr., Markesan; Kelsey Morgan, Sr., Princeton/Green Lake; Belle Gregorio, Jr., Fall River; Ava Rozinski, Soph., Fall River; Anna Doolittle, Soph., Fall River.