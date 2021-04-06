PREP VOLLEYBALL: Montello continues late season surge with sweep over Deerfield

MONTELLO — As important as a strong start is, it’s almost doubly vital in how you finish and the Montello volleyball team showed a bit of both on Tuesday night.
Despite strong starts in the opening two sets, the Hilltoppers faced some push back from a depleted Deerfield squad. It didn’t matter however, as the Toppers knuckled down and ultimately cruised home in the third set to cap off 25-20, 25-22, 25-5 sweep over the Demons in a non-conference tilt at Montello High School.
Senior Emme Urbaniak had 14 kills and 14 digs, while senior Abby Bond dished out 24 assists to help pace the Toppers to a season sweep over Deerfield.
“It’s awesome. We’ve never really experienced winning a lot, so this is an awesome feeling,” Urbaniak said.
That was certainly the case in the fall as the Toppers were able to play eight matches but ultimately mustered a 2-6 record. Montello (8-4) flipped the script in the alternate fall season however, starting with a 6-1 mark over its first seven games.
What followed was a three-game losing skid, one that Montello appears to have kicked now in the final week of the regular season as evidence by the sweep of the Demons, one that followed a 3-0 win over Horicon on Monday.
It’s a pair of results much to the delight of coach Ben Olson.
“I think we really want to play consistent volleyball, so the result is awesome; it’s nice getting wins, but just to play consistently,” he said. “To take care of the ball, play hard the whole time and be in system frequently, all of those are things we’re looking for.”
The Toppers put that on full display in the third set. After grinding out wins by five and three points in the first set against a Deerfield team without six players, including four contributing seniors, Montello put the hammer down in the third.
The Toppers surrendered the first point of the match on a block by Deerfield’s Morgan Mack but promptly answered with an 11-0 run. Junior Amaya Fluker had four kills and a block, junior Courtney Gardner tallied two aces and Urbaniak added a putaway of her own for an 11-1 lead.
A Toppers hitting error cut the deficit back to single digits, but again it didn’t last long as the Topppers proceeded finish the set on a 14-4 run, punctuated by a thunderous Urbaniak kill. The strong finish was the total opposite from the first set in which Montello allowed the Demons to hang around.
Despite opening the first stanza on a 14-2 run, the Toppers failed to put things away as the Demons inched all the way back within 20-17. Montello ultimately did shut the door however, including three kills from Urbaniak, to put things away 25-20.
The start contrast in finishes — which sandwiched a seesaw 25-22 win in the second set — was a great example of the team’s urgency according to Olson.
“We didn’t do a lot of the little things we wanted to in that first set, but the third was huge in getting that feel,” he said. “We traditionally don’t have a ton of success in Montello volleyball, so playing from ahead and continuing to play like you’re behind, I think, is really important for us.
“It just showed us how well as a team we can play,” Bond added.
Along with Urbaniak and Bond, Fluker tallied nine of the Toppers’ 14 aces and tacked on another nine kills, as well as team-high three blocks. Freshman Kennedy Calnin led the way with 15 digs, while sophomore Addy Kapral had five kills and sophomore Grace Brattlie tallied 13 digs and 13 assist to lead the Demons.
Despite having to grind things out in the first two sets, Urbaniak saw it as a positive because she “feels like we play better because we play up,” while Bond views it as aid in improving the team’s mental toughness.
Montello, which closes the regular season against Madison Country Day and Beaver Dam Wayland on Thursday and Friday, respectively, will need to do both at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 alternate fall regional.
Receiving the No. 3 seed, the Toppers will meet a familiar foe in Princeton/Green Lake, who won both regular season meetings between the neighboring foes. While Montello may have come out on the short end in both matchups — a five-set thriller and a tightly contested four-set match — Urbaniak and Olson are confident.
“I think we can pull out the win this time and I think, sometimes we just put too much pressure on us, like ‘We need to win this.’ We just need to play and have fun,” Urbaniak said.
“I know we’re going to be fired up; it’s a team that’s close by, a team these girls have been playing since middle school and they’re going to be excited to play,” Olson added. “A lot of people keep saying ‘It’s tough to beat somebody three times,’ and I don’t know how true that is, but I like way we match up in certain places.”
MONTELLO 3, DEERFIELD 0</&hspag4>
Deerfield 20 22 5
Montello 25 25 25
DEERFIELD (leaders) — Kills: Kapral 5. Assists: Brattlie 13. Blocks: Mack 4. Aces: Moynihan, Brattlie, Haak 1. Digs: Brattlie 13.
MONTELLO — Kills: E. Uraniak 14. Assists: Bond 24. Blocks: Am. Fluker 3. Aces: Am. Fluker 9. Digs: Calnin 15; E. Urbaniak 14.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.