PREP VOLLEYBALL: Montello continues late season surge with sweep over Deerfield

The start contrast in finishes — which sandwiched a seesaw 25-22 win in the second set — was a great example of the team’s urgency according to Olson.

“We didn’t do a lot of the little things we wanted to in that first set, but the third was huge in getting that feel,” he said. “We traditionally don’t have a ton of success in Montello volleyball, so playing from ahead and continuing to play like you’re behind, I think, is really important for us.

“It just showed us how well as a team we can play,” Bond added.

Along with Urbaniak and Bond, Fluker tallied nine of the Toppers’ 14 aces and tacked on another nine kills, as well as team-high three blocks. Freshman Kennedy Calnin led the way with 15 digs, while sophomore Addy Kapral had five kills and sophomore Grace Brattlie tallied 13 digs and 13 assist to lead the Demons.

Despite having to grind things out in the first two sets, Urbaniak saw it as a positive because she “feels like we play better because we play up,” while Bond views it as aid in improving the team’s mental toughness.

Montello, which closes the regular season against Madison Country Day and Beaver Dam Wayland on Thursday and Friday, respectively, will need to do both at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 alternate fall regional.