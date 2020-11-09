PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rio duo, Cambria-Friesland's Prochnow lead area Trailways West honorees

The Rio girls volleyball team had one of its best seasons in recent memory in 2020, as it finished above .500 for the first time in at least 10 years and finished second in the Trailways West Conference.
The high marks kept rolling in for the Vikings even after the season ended, as senior Adeline Hutzler and sophomore Emily Loging recently earned first team all-league honors to lead the group of area honorees. Hutzler and Loging were joined as first-team picks by Cambria-Friesland senior Rylee Prochnow, with a total of 10 area players in all making the all-conference awards list.
Hutzler and Loging helped spearhead the Vikings’ attack, which led Rio to a 12-8 overall mark, including 5-1 in Trailways West play. Rio advanced out of the regional quarterfinals for just the third time in the last 10 years, including second in the last three, but fell to Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 25-18, 10-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12, in the Division 4 regional semifinals.
Loging, who was an honorable mention pick last season, helped lead that charge, racking up a team-high 118 kills with a .168 hitting percentage. She was also second on the team in blocks with 10 stuffs, while adding a third-best 28 aces.
Right alongside was Hutzler, who missed some time due to COVID-19 contact but still compiled 85 kills for the Vikings, good for third-most on the squad. Hutzler, a three-time all-league selection, finished second in digs with 147, while adding 21 aces and five blocks.
Prochnow did a little bit of everything in helping the Toppers to a 6-8 overall record, including 2-3 in league play. Cambria-Friesland topped rival Fall River in four sets to also reach the Div. 4 regional semifinals before falling to eventual regional champion Hustisford, 26-24, 25-12, 25-19.
Prochnow played a major role in the Toppers picking up their second postseason win in three seasons. The outside hitter/defensive specialist garnered all-league honors for the third straight season thanks in part to her defensive impact, making a team-high 150 digs paired with 85 serve receives and only 14 service errors. Prochnow also played a key role in the team’s offense as she put down a team-high 21 aces and added 51 kills.
The majority of the Toppers’ offensive chances were created by the duo of freshman Jenna Pulver and sophomore Lindsay Drews, who garnered second team selections. Drews was the straw that stirred the drink for the Cambria-Friesland offense as the setter dished out a team-high 258 assists.
Defensively she played a role as well, with 124 digs to go along with five blocks and 17 aces. Pulver was the main beneficiary of Drews’ superb passing as she put down a team-high 95 kills with a .107 hitting percentage.
The 5-foot-10 middle blocker wasn’t afraid to get on the floor either. Pulver added 132 digs to go along with four blocks and a second-best 18 aces.
Joining the Toppers duo on the second team was Pardeeville’s Brooke Peterson, as the senior setter earned second team honors for a second consecutive season. Peterson helped the Bulldogs to a 3-5 overall record, including 2-3 in Trailways West action, as Pardeeville dealt with COVID-19 issues over the course of the campaign.
Pardeeville won its regular season finale over Markesan in five sets, 27-25, 17-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-5, but was forced to forfeit its Div. 3 regional quarterfinal match against Westfield. Peterson was a major cog in the Dawgs' attack, serving up a team-high 63 assists while adding eight digs.
The Vikings, Toppers and Bulldogs were all represented on the honorable mention team with four players earning recognition. Rio freshman Anna Benisch and senior Courtney Quist were joined by Cambria-Friesland junior Cameron Bauer and Pardeeville senior Cami Johansen.
Benisch played an integral role in her debut varsity season for Rio, finished second on the team with 95 kills, while Quist was fourth with 79 putdowns. Benisch led the way with 33 aces and tied for second with 10 blocks, while adding 76 digs and 12 assists.
Quist also did a little bit of everything for the Vikings, finishing with 79 kills and 79 digs, to go with 21 aces and a pair of blocks.
Bauer combined with Pulver to form a strong 1-2 punch for the Toppers. The 5-foot-6 outside hitter had a second-best 85 kills (.113 hitting %) and also went into triple figures with 104 digs. Bauer led Cambria-Friesland with 13 blocks, including four solo stuffs, 54 serve receives and 12 aces.
Johansen proved to be an all-around asset for the Bulldogs, finishing in the top five of all the major statistical categories for Pardeeville. The outside hitter tallied a second-best 11 digs and three blocks, as well as four kills and seven assists to go along with an ace.
