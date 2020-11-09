PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rio duo, Cambria-Friesland's Prochnow lead area Trailways West honorees

The Rio girls volleyball team had one of its best seasons in recent memory in 2020, as it finished above .500 for the first time in at least 10 years and finished second in the Trailways West Conference.

The high marks kept rolling in for the Vikings even after the season ended, as senior Adeline Hutzler and sophomore Emily Loging recently earned first team all-league honors to lead the group of area honorees. Hutzler and Loging were joined as first-team picks by Cambria-Friesland senior Rylee Prochnow, with a total of 10 area players in all making the all-conference awards list.

Hutzler and Loging helped spearhead the Vikings’ attack, which led Rio to a 12-8 overall mark, including 5-1 in Trailways West play. Rio advanced out of the regional quarterfinals for just the third time in the last 10 years, including second in the last three, but fell to Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 25-18, 10-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12, in the Division 4 regional semifinals.

Loging, who was an honorable mention pick last season, helped lead that charge, racking up a team-high 118 kills with a .168 hitting percentage. She was also second on the team in blocks with 10 stuffs, while adding a third-best 28 aces.