PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rio rights ship late in thrilling five-set win over Cambria-Friesland

CAMBRIA — Closing out tight sets had been a focus heading into the 2020 season for the Rio girls volleyball team.
So far the Vikings have succeeded, winning 9 of their 13 sets decided by five points or less. Rio added two more to that tally Saturday as it outlasted Cambria-Friesland, 25-14, 32-30, 13-25, 16-25, 15-10 in a five-set Trailways West Conference thriller at Cambria-Friesland High School.
Senior Courtney Quist tallied a match-high 14 kills while junior Vivian Hoene dished out 31 assists for the Vikings, who won their second five-set league match in the last three games.
“That’s a big thing we’ve focused on, basically our entire year. We knew we were going to have a competitive squad coming in, so we’ve really worked on the mental side understanding there’s going to be adversity and ups-and-downs,” Rio coach JC Madorin said. “But at the end of the day, we focus on the control we have and taking care of our business.”
That focus came into play late in the fifth set after the Vikings (11-4, 4-1 Trailways West) coughed up a 2 sets to 0 lead. The Hilltoppers (4-5, 1-2) rallied to win the third and fourth sets sending the game into a final and decisive fifth.
Rio opened on a 5-3 run before the teams traded punches, before a kill by Cambria-Friesland freshman Jenna Pulver knotted things at 7. The fifth tie of the set didn’t last long as the Vikings responded with a 5-0 spurt to give themselves some cushion.
Aided by a Toppers net violation and two kill attempts out of bounds, Quist found the open space on a tip kill to give the Vikings a 12-7 lead. Cambria-Friesland looked to hang around and pulled within 13-10 after another kill by Pulver, who led the way with 12 put downs, but a kill by Rio junior Ashley Lamke and a Quist ace put an end to the Toppers’ comeback hopes.
“In the fifth, a couple service errors and a net call, and there’s your game. That was the difference in that set,” Cambria-Friesland coach Roxanne Prochnow said.
Rio rolled to a comfortable 25-14 win in the first set, closing the match on a 13-2 run after the two teams were knotted at 12. The two squads were again neck-and-neck throughout the second set as neither team led by more than five points, with a stuff kill by Cambria-Friesland junior Cameron Bauer putting the Toppers in front 20-15.
Rio pulled within two at 22-20 after a 5-2 spurt, including two Lamke aces, but Cambria-Friesland answered with consecutive points to inch closer to victory. With their backs against the wall, the Vikings used a 5-0 run to force extra points and after seven lead changes and six ties, Rio took advantage of a Toppers service error and ball handling error to win 32-30.
Madorin credited the serving of freshman Anna Benisch with keeping the Vikings alive as she was at the service line for the final four points of the 5-0 run to force extra points.
“She has great poise and does an absolutely wonderful job for us, so she put us in a nice position serving and we played around her,” he said. “Previous years we might have been on the opposite end getting caught, but this year the girls have really responded when that’s happened.”
Despite dropping the marathon second set, rather than back up the tent, the Toppers came out firing in the third and fourth sets. Cambria-Friesland opened the third set on a 12-4 run and kept the Vikings at bay throughout, earning a 25-13 win.
The Toppers kept the wind in their sails in the fourth, pulling away for a 25-16 win. The two teams traded runs and tied at 9, 10 and 11 points before Rio started to create some space, taking a 15-13 lead. Cambria-Friesland weathered the push however, responding with a 7-0 rush for a 20-15 lead before turning it into a set-ending 12-1 extended run.
While the team’s rally ultimately falling short, Prochnow praised the group’s resolve following a shaky start.
“I was totally impressed with the way they came out after losing that marathon set,” she said. “I thought our momentum would have been gone and we would have crashed, but actually Rio played as like they lost the second set instead of winning.”
Sophomore Emily Loging added 12 kills and Benisch chipped in 11 for the Vikings, who were without senior Adeline Hutlzer, while Quist and junior Kayla Staveness had 15 and 13 digs. Senior Alexis Johnson and junior Cameron Bauer also hit double-digit kills for the Toppers with 11 and 10, while sophomore Lindsay Drews racked up 30 assists and Bauer had 33 digs.
Cambria-Friesland will look to build off that depth on Monday when it hosts Markesan to star the final week of the regular season. Meanwhile, the Vikings will host Johnson Creek and Marshall in a triangular on Tuesday.
RIO 3, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 2
Rio;25;32;13;16;15
Cambria-Friesland;14;30;25;25;10
RIO (leaders): Kills — Courney Quist 14, Emily Loging 12, Anna Benisch 11; Blocks — Alea Bembenek 2; Digs — Kayla Staveness 15, Quist 13; Aces — Ashley Lamke 4; Assists — Vivian Hoene 31.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND: Kills — Jenna Pulver 12, Alexis Johnson 11, Cameron Bauer 10; Blocks — Lindsay Drews, Pulver 0.5; Digs — Bauer 33, Johnson 19; Aces — Johnson, Bauer 4; Assists — Drews 30.
Cameron Bauer
Vivian Hoene
Lindsay Drews
Ashley Lamke
Jenna Pulver
Anna Benisch
Kennedy Smit
Kayla Staveness
Emma Gove
Alea Bembenek
Alexis Johnson
Emily Loging
Rylee Prochnow
Lexi Marble
Courtney Quist
Jenna Pulver
Ashley Lamke, Anna Benisch
Kennedy Smit
Vivian Hoene
Cameron Bauer
Kayla Staveness
Lindsay Drews
Rio Coach JC Madorin
Cambria-Friesland coach Roxanne Prochnow
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!