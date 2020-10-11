PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rio rights ship late in thrilling five-set win over Cambria-Friesland

“She has great poise and does an absolutely wonderful job for us, so she put us in a nice position serving and we played around her,” he said. “Previous years we might have been on the opposite end getting caught, but this year the girls have really responded when that’s happened.”

Despite dropping the marathon second set, rather than back up the tent, the Toppers came out firing in the third and fourth sets. Cambria-Friesland opened the third set on a 12-4 run and kept the Vikings at bay throughout, earning a 25-13 win.

The Toppers kept the wind in their sails in the fourth, pulling away for a 25-16 win. The two teams traded runs and tied at 9, 10 and 11 points before Rio started to create some space, taking a 15-13 lead. Cambria-Friesland weathered the push however, responding with a 7-0 rush for a 20-15 lead before turning it into a set-ending 12-1 extended run.

While the team’s rally ultimately falling short, Prochnow praised the group’s resolve following a shaky start.

“I was totally impressed with the way they came out after losing that marathon set,” she said. “I thought our momentum would have been gone and we would have crashed, but actually Rio played as like they lost the second set instead of winning.”