PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rio sweeps Fall River Quad to remain perfect at 6-0

The Rio girls volleyball team continued its red hot start to the season Saturday as it swept the Fall River Quad.
The Vikings sandwiched three-set wins over Palmyra-Eagle and the host Pirates around a sweep over Oshkosh Valley Christian to improve to 6-0 on the year. In its opener against the Panthers, Rio was edged out in the first set, 25-23, before catching fire. The Vikings motored to a 25-15 win the second before coasting in the decisive third set, 15-4.
That momentum carried over against the Warriors as Rio made easy work in a 25-15, 25-14 sweep. Looking to cap off the perfect day, the Vikings stumbled in the opening set against Fall River, 25-19, but again they quickly righted the ship.
Rio returned the favor to the Pirates with a 25-19 win in the second set before holding on in the third, 15-9. The Vikings had four girls with double-digit kills on the day, led by senior Adeline Hutzler’s 24.
Vivian Hoene dished out a team-high 63, while Ashley Lamke led the way with three blocks. Hoene and Hutzler each notched four aces on the day, while the latter tallied a team-high 22 digs.
“Adeline Hutzler had a fantastic day on the offensive and defensive end,” Rio coach JC Madorin said. “And Vivian has really started setting a better flow from the setter position. Overall the ladies played as one unit and gave their all.”
Rio will look to stay perfect on Tuesday when it heads to Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian for a triangular against the Crusaders and Johnson Creek.
