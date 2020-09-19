PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rio sweeps Fall River Quad to remain perfect at 6-0

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rio girls volleyball team continued its red hot start to the season Saturday as it swept the Fall River Quad.

The Vikings sandwiched three-set wins over Palmyra-Eagle and the host Pirates around a sweep over Oshkosh Valley Christian to improve to 6-0 on the year. In its opener against the Panthers, Rio was edged out in the first set, 25-23, before catching fire. The Vikings motored to a 25-15 win the second before coasting in the decisive third set, 15-4.

That momentum carried over against the Warriors as Rio made easy work in a 25-15, 25-14 sweep. Looking to cap off the perfect day, the Vikings stumbled in the opening set against Fall River, 25-19, but again they quickly righted the ship.

Rio returned the favor to the Pirates with a 25-19 win in the second set before holding on in the third, 15-9. The Vikings had four girls with double-digit kills on the day, led by senior Adeline Hutzler’s 24.

Vivian Hoene dished out a team-high 63, while Ashley Lamke led the way with three blocks. Hoene and Hutzler each notched four aces on the day, while the latter tallied a team-high 22 digs.