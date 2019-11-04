Earning all-conference honors for multiple years in a row is quite the accomplishment. Being able to do so and move up the ranks is even more of one.
A trio of area players did exactly that among this year’s group of nine all-Trailways West Conference honorees. Rio junior Adeline Hutzler, Pardeeville junior Brooke Peterson and Cambria-Friesland junior Rylee Prochnow each earned second-team honors to lead this year's selections from the area after garnering honorable mention status last year.
Prochnow was one of Cambria-Friesland’s top defensive players to help the Hilltoppers to a 13-22 overall record, including a 3-4 mark in league play. She racked up a team-high 434 digs while adding 34 aces, 12 assists and nine kills for Cambria-Friesland, which saw its season end with a WIAA Division 4 quarterfinal loss to Pecatonica by the score of 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-13.
Peterson also was a defensive stalwart for Pardeeville as the Bulldogs went 3-26 overall and 0-7 in Trailways West play. Peterson led the Bulldogs with an impressive 352 digs and had a team-high 19 aces on the season while chipping in 19 assists and 11 kills. Pardeeville closed its season with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 loss to Marshall in a D3 regional quarterfinal.
Rounding out the group of two-time honorees is Hutzler, who spearheaded the Vikings’ attack. Hutzler piled up a team-high 212 kills and finished second in digs with 290 for Rio, which finished the year at 11-24 (2-5 Trailways West) after a 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 16-25, 16-14 loss to Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose in a D4 regional quarterfinal.
Hutzler added 33 aces, 16 assists and eight blocks.
Cambria-Friesland senior Camber Ebert and Montello senior Abbie Kozlowski also earned second-team all-league honors. Ebert helped lead the Toppers’ attack, tying for the team lead with 130 kills and also leading the team in blocks with 39. She added 77 digs, 14 assists and 10 aces.
Kozlowski was one of Montello’s top attackers as the Hilltoppers finished the season 11-18 overall and tied Cambria-Friesland and Princeton/Green Lake for fourth in the league at 3-4. Kozlowski notched a team-high 71 kills and 148 digs to lead Montello, which advanced to the D3 regional semifinals before falling to Waterloo by the score of 25-21, 25-12, 25-3.
Four area players garnered honorable mention status, led by Pardeeville senior Aspen Klubertanz, who led the Bulldogs attack with 93 kills and 36 blocks while adding 10 aces.
Montello junior Abby Bond, Cambria-Friesland sophomore Cameron Bauer and Rio freshman Emily Loging also snagged honorable mention selections. Bond dished out a team-high 157 assists for Montello and also added 80 digs.
Bauer was right alongside Ebert with 130 kills and finished second on Cambria-Friesland in both aces (40) and blocks (11), while Loging shined in her first varsity season with the Vikings as she finished second in both kills (140) and blocks (21). She added 64 digs and 27 aces.
