Correction -- Women's Affiliate

In an article about the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Women’s Affiliate Day in the Park Arts & Craft Fair published Thursday, outdated information was printed regarding membership to that organization.

Membership is free. Meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month at area restaurants. Any woman who supports the objectives of the chamber and is actively engaged in, or retired from, business, industry, government, public services or the professions is welcome to join. For more information and/or a membership application contact the Women’s Affiliate, P.O. Box 95, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, email womensaffiliate@gmail.com or visit beaverdamchamber.com.