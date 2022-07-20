 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction for Thursday 7/20/22

  • 0

The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s annual Garden Tour of eight private gardens and two public gardens was incorrectly listed in the Tuesday paper as occurring July 23. It is actually scheduled for July 30.

The News Republic strives to be accurate and fair. If you find an error or other problem in the newspaper’s editorial content, call the editor at 608-745-3500.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waupun assists in large drug bust: Interstate drug trafficker apprehended

As the result of an ongoing investigation, during the week of July 4, investigators and deputies with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM), Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Waupun officers, an out of state subject in possession of quantities of illegal controlled substances was arrested.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News