The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s annual Garden Tour of eight private gardens and two public gardens was incorrectly listed in the Tuesday paper as occurring July 23. It is actually scheduled for July 30.
Correction for Thursday 7/20/22
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Columbia County Humane Society is a temporary home to many local animals in search of permanent families.
An aquatic transformation set to begin in Beaver Dam's Swan Park.
Listed for $4.25 million, 5404 Lake Mendota Drive includes five beds, six bathrooms and a slide from the second floor to the first that twists around the staircase.
A 42-year-old Wisconsin Dells woman is one of two who died in separate traffic crashes in Adams County on July 16.
As the result of an ongoing investigation, during the week of July 4, investigators and deputies with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM), Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Waupun officers, an out of state subject in possession of quantities of illegal controlled substances was arrested.
A bicyclist died Thursday at the scene of a crash in Merrimac.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced a Texas man who admitted guilt for the drive-by shooting of a Wisconsin Dells night club in April.
The officer who inspected the toilet reported there had probably been more drugs in the house but that the suspects had destroyed them.
Police said that Wanda Palmer was "attacked, hacked, and left for dead."
A Columbus man faces felony counts after attempting to strangle a Columbus Police Officer on Wednesday night.