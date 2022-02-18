 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CORRECTION: Keith Miller seeks 19th District seat

Keith Miller will be on the spring ballot for the Columbia County Board's 19th Supervisory District. His name was omitted from a list of candidates published in the Portage Daily Register.

