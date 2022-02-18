CORRECTION: Keith Miller seeks 19th District seat

Keith Miller will be on the spring ballot for the Columbia County Board's 19th Supervisory District. His name was omitted from a list of candidates published in the Portage Daily Register.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron Holbrook
Capital Newspapers Regional Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today