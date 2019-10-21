There was an error in a story about the upcoming Fall Downtown Beaver Dam Festival Saturday. The beaded pumpkin craft will be offered at a booth in the 200 block of Front Street.
A seance in the window of McKinstry's Home Furnishings has been cancelled.
