Correction: Updated Baraboo Memorial Day Observance details

In an article on page A1 of the May 17 edition of the News Republic titled, “Smaller event set for Memorial Day,” it should have stated that the music will be performed by the Driftless Brass Quintet and the master of ceremonies will be George Stopper.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bridget Cooke
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today