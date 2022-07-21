Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An article titled "Sauk opens highways to ATVs" which ran on page A1 of Thursday's edition of the News Republic should have said all Sauk County highways are now open to ATV and UTV traffic.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

