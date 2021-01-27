Correction

The Jan. 27 article "Beaver Dam lists road projects after accepting block grant funds" incorrectly listed the project area for West Street. The project area is Haskell Street to West Maple Avenue.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chris Higgins
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today