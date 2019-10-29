An article in the Daily Citizen Tuesday, contained an error about funds set aside in the school district budget. Beaver Dam Unified School District put $800,000 into Fund 39 to help balance the mill rate in future years. The Fund was first created in the 2018-19 school year when $400,000 was added to the fund.
