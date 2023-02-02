In an update on the progress of the Stoney Ridge neighborhood development in the Daily Citizen, it was stated that the project broke ground in 2020. In actuality, the development broke ground in 2022. There has been no delay in the project.
CORRECTION
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Spring Green man recently appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court after being charged with felonies related to child sexual exploitation and b…
Sauk County prosecutors recently filed information shining light on the death of a passenger in a Lake Delton crash along Interstate 90/94 in …
A Columbia County Judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man charged with sexual assault of a 15-year-old, according to court documents.
Two Elroy Police Department personnel, Chief Tony Green and Officer Hunter Teubert, are currently on administrative leave for undisclosed reas…
Mitchell K. Merkes, 32, was found guilty at a jury trial last year of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle which led to the death of Zachary…