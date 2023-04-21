The daily Citizen strives to be accurate and fair. if you find an error or other problem in the newspaper's editorial content, please call the newsroom at 356-6752.
CORRECTIONS
On April 14, at approximately 6:11 pm, Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 near Noble R…
A Beaver Dam-based company plans to purchase the old bank and reopen it as an esports facility — with the help of city funds.
Elizabeth Eulberg, who grew up in Portage, is a full-time bestselling author living in London now.
James Jansen, 58, a former Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education member, was the man who died in a motorcycle accident on Friday.
Alternatives for all interchanges are being explored along the nearly 70-mile Interstate 39/90/94 corridor from just south of Madison to the W…