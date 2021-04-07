COVID-19 vaccine gives hope for more medical advances

In many ways, human brains are hardwired for pessimism. It’s a handy defense mechanism that helps us avoid dangerous situations, but it can also blind us to all the ways in which our lives are improving.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a large bout of pessimism, and with good reason. Deaths in the United States surged by 18% during the past year, according to data from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention. Two-thirds of those additional deaths are attributed to COVID, which means one-third is attributable to something else — possibly illnesses and injuries that went untreated because of COVID lockdowns and medical resources being diverted to virus patients.

The human toll of COVID-19 has been staggering, but the fight against the virus may have provided the critical mass for medical innovation.

For decades, scientists have worked on mRNA technology, the technology used in the first two COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States, those manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

In the case of COVID-19, the mRNA vaccines tell a vaccinated person’s cells to make one protein, harmless by itself, found on the surface of the COVID-19 virus. That primes the person’s immune system to fight against COVID infection.