Crave Brothers fresh mozzarella adds summer eating styles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Artisanal hand-crafted Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella from Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese adds a fun, flavorful note to summertime meals. It’s made with milk from the Crave Family’s own dairy herd and produced under the direction of Head Cheesemaker George Crave in the farmstead cheese factory. This versatile cheese is sustainably produced using 100% green power.

Perlines, pearl-size, packed in water: Sprinkle on soups or salads, toss into a fruit salad, or sprinkle on pizza before baking. Add visual appeal as well as a fresh burst of flavor when you combine Perlines with similar-sized salad ingredients such as blueberries and fresh corn. Mix Perlines and currant-sized heirloom tomatoes with mint leaves chopped to confetti size to invent a fun Confetti Caprese Salad.

Ciliegines, cherry-size, packed in water: Add Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegines to skewers with similar sized foods such as cherry tomatoes, pearl onions, black olives or grilled shrimp. Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine cheese dresses up rotini or penne pasta salads, and complements grilled fruit such as pineapple or peach slices. For a refreshing appetizer, combine Ciliegene Fresh Mozzarella with whole fresh strawberries drizzled with a little balsamic glaze.