Crave Brothers fresh mozzarella adds summer eating styles

Artisanal hand-crafted Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella from Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese adds a fun, flavorful note to summertime meals. It’s made with milk from the Crave Family’s own dairy herd and produced under the direction of Head Cheesemaker George Crave in the farmstead cheese factory. This versatile cheese is sustainably produced using 100% green power.
Perlines, pearl-size, packed in water: Sprinkle on soups or salads, toss into a fruit salad, or sprinkle on pizza before baking. Add visual appeal as well as a fresh burst of flavor when you combine Perlines with similar-sized salad ingredients such as blueberries and fresh corn. Mix Perlines and currant-sized heirloom tomatoes with mint leaves chopped to confetti size to invent a fun Confetti Caprese Salad.
Ciliegines, cherry-size, packed in water: Add Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegines to skewers with similar sized foods such as cherry tomatoes, pearl onions, black olives or grilled shrimp. Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella Ciliegine cheese dresses up rotini or penne pasta salads, and complements grilled fruit such as pineapple or peach slices. For a refreshing appetizer, combine Ciliegene Fresh Mozzarella with whole fresh strawberries drizzled with a little balsamic glaze.
Marinated Fresh Mozzarella, Ciliegines, packed in marinade: Let the marinade flavors of this Crave Brothers specialty work to your advantage. The marinade features olive oil and canola oil with a custom blend of herbs and spices. Incorporate Marinated Fresh Mozzarella into charcuterie boards, pasta salads, or mix with fresh vegetables for a ready-made antipasto platter. Brush the marinade on bruschetta before adding the Ciliegine.
Bocconcini, golf ball size, packed in water: Slice for sandwiches, melt on bread along with sliced onion, or add to tomato slices and potato slices brushed with olive oil for grilling.
Ovolines, egg size, packed in water: Slice ovoline size Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella for Caprese salads, chop it for casseroles and lasagna, or pack it for picnics.
Medallions: Layer these Fresh Mozzarella slices in Caprese salads, melt them on burgers, or layer with thinly sliced peaches and peach preserves for a cooling afternoon snack served with fresh lemonade.
8-ounce balls and 1-pound balls log: Inspires to experiment with the many ways its flavor will boost grilled meats, sandwiches and vegetables.
1-pound logs: Chop Crave Brothers Fresh Mozzarella to the desired size cubes or slices for casseroles, lasagna and other baked pasta recipes. Keep it on hand to take paninis to the next level, and use to create your own specialty pizzas and flatbreads.
For more information, visit cravecheese.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!