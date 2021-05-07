CROSS COUNTRY: Columbus sophomore Jaiden Dornaus ready to run at alternate fall season state meet

Jaiden Dornaus knew she ran well in last Saturday’s girls 5,000-meter race at the WIAA alternate fall season sectional cross country meet held at Whitewater High School.
The Columbus sophomore just didn’t know how well until quite a while after crossing the finish line.
The top two teams — champion Oshkosh West and runner-up Fond du Lac — qualified for this Saturday’s state meet, and then the top five girls who weren’t on either of those teams also advanced.
Dornaus didn’t think she was one of the five.
“We counted girls wrong — we thought there were only three girls from Oshkosh West in front of her,” Columbus coach Marlin Hensler said during an interview this week. “We thought there were only three girls from Oshkosh West in front of her, and it turns out there were five.”
It turns out, Dornaus is going to state.
“I was super surprised,” she said. “I was super happy when I did find out, though.”
The state meet is Saturday morning at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville, and by the slimmest of margins Dornaus will be in the field.
She finished 14th at sectionals in 23 minutes, 8.1 seconds to claim the fifth and final individual state berth.
But it certainly wasn’t luck that got her through.
“Here’s what I’d say about Jaden: She’s a competitor and she’s going to put forth her best effort in every single race she runs and give you everything she’s got, even if she thinks there’s nothing on the line,” Hensler said of Dornaus being an underdog to make it out of sectionals. “And it turns out by doing that she qualified for the state meet.”
The ultra-competitive Dornaus, who averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Columbus girls basketball team this winter and will jump right into the track and field season after Saturday, finished a minute better at sectionals than she did during a meet at that very same course about a month earlier.
The reason?
“We’ve been training pretty hard in practice,” she said, “and I just think the adrenaline from it being sectionals pushed me more.”
Normally athletes go from building a base of miles over the summer right into the cross country season, so going from the cold of winter into this year’s unique spring season — teams that couldn’t compete in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic had the opportunity to compete this spring — wasn’t exactly ideal.
But Dornaus did say that going from basketball — the Cardinals finished 12-12 after their season ended with a loss to Laconia in the regional semifinals on Feb. 12 — to cross country did help her get her feet under a little better than if she had gone from no winter sport into cross country.
As far as the sectional meet goes, Hensler said given the unique circumstances of this spring season, he really had no idea what to expect.
“There were 15 schools supposed to be there; three backed out so there were only 12, so we all ran together,” he said. “It was D1 through D3 — it was everybody. I told my kids, ‘I’ll be really honest, I don’t know a lot about some of the schools coming because we don’t ever compete against them.’ And I said, ‘We’re just going to go and run and have fun; it could be your last time running so just go and enjoy yourself.’”
No one took that to heart more so than Dornaus — and on an extremely windy day where conditions weren’t the best for running, no less.
“I’m not sure I’ve had a cross country meet in my coaching career on a windier day than it was, so to basically run a minute faster than she’d run there before — that was impressive,” Hensler said.
Now, Dornaus gets to run one more 5K before turning the page to track and field.
“My goal” she said, “is just to run as fast as I can, hopefully maybe PR if I can. But one thing I’m going to really focus on, because I know New Glarus is going, and we’ve ran against them, is just to try and stick with their girls to help push me to do good.”
Regardless of how she does, she’ll go down in the record books as only the fourth Columbus girl to make it to state in Hensler’s time as coach, dating back to 2004.
“So it’s a big deal,” he said. “It doesn’t happen very often. I think she knows that and she’s very excited about the opportunity. And no matter what comes of it, what I do know is that Jaden’s going to run her best race that she can run that day and she’s going to compete as hard as she can compete.
“We’re going to go and celebrate her accomplishment and have fun. I’m really happy for her that she has this opportunity.”
