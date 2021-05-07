CROSS COUNTRY: Columbus sophomore Jaiden Dornaus ready to run at alternate fall season state meet

As far as the sectional meet goes, Hensler said given the unique circumstances of this spring season, he really had no idea what to expect.

“There were 15 schools supposed to be there; three backed out so there were only 12, so we all ran together,” he said. “It was D1 through D3 — it was everybody. I told my kids, ‘I’ll be really honest, I don’t know a lot about some of the schools coming because we don’t ever compete against them.’ And I said, ‘We’re just going to go and run and have fun; it could be your last time running so just go and enjoy yourself.’”

No one took that to heart more so than Dornaus — and on an extremely windy day where conditions weren’t the best for running, no less.

“I’m not sure I’ve had a cross country meet in my coaching career on a windier day than it was, so to basically run a minute faster than she’d run there before — that was impressive,” Hensler said.

Now, Dornaus gets to run one more 5K before turning the page to track and field.

“My goal” she said, “is just to run as fast as I can, hopefully maybe PR if I can. But one thing I’m going to really focus on, because I know New Glarus is going, and we’ve ran against them, is just to try and stick with their girls to help push me to do good.”