Cursing may have benefits according to scientific studies

Mom always told us swearing was vulgar and a sign of a weak vocabulary, low intelligence and lack of education. And she enforced that view by washing our mouths out with soap.

Turns out, mom was full of ... um ... equine detritus. Science says so.

Swearing has many advantages according to scientific studies. Well-educated people are better at coming up with curse words than those who were less verbally fluent, according to a recent CNN report.

The report cited a 2015 study in which participants were asked to list as many words as they could that started with F, A or S in one minute. Another minute asked them to come up with curse words that started with those letters. The results showed those who came up with the most regular words also produced the most swear words.

That’s a sign of intelligence “to the degree that language is correlated with intelligence,” Timothy Jay, professor emeritus of psychology at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, told CNN. “People that are good at language are good at generating a swearing vocabulary.”

Jay, who has studied cursing for more than 40 years, said, “The advantages of swearing are many.”