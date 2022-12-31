Tags
A few new attractions, the redevelopment of a closed theater, and a new public works operation site in Wisconsin Dells are potential highlights for the Dells area in 2023, according to area leaders and the tourism bureau.
A Reedsburg 18-year-old was arrested for OWI in a wrong-way fatal crash on Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County on Wednesday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Luke Fickell's first game at the helm provided a glimpse of the program's future under its new head coach.
One person is deceased following an accident on Interstate 90/94 near Wisconsin Dells involving an intoxicated driver traveling the wrong way and striking a sedan head-on. Two other occupants of the sedan are being treated for injuries.
Woock retires after 39 years
Two people are dead following a domestic murder-suicide in rural Juneau County.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest after a month-long undercover investigation.
An Oregon, Wisconsin, man has been charged with operating while intoxicated, 11th offense, after officers found him sitting in his truck cover…
A car that was pulled over last week on I-90/94 resulted in the seizure of more than 25 grams of heroin, according to court documents filed in…
A case against a 19-year-old Fond du Lac man took a step closer to trial on Wednesday when he entered a plea of not guilty to charges of using his phone to record teenage girls while they were using the bathroom at a Lomira farm.
