Dale and Jean Sennhenn

Dale and Jean (Drews) Sennhenn of Columbus are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple were united in marriage July 17, 1971 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake.

They have three children, Jennifer (Paul) Manssen, Rebecca Sennhenn, Brian (Lyndsy) Sennhenn, and three grandchildren.

All are welcome to celebrate the Sennhenn’s golden anniversary at an open house on Saturday, July 17, at their home, 215 Avalon Road, Columbus, from noon until 5 p.m. No gifts, please.