DAVID SHRIBMAN COLUMN: Information disorder plagues US and we must address it

To COVID (about a fifth of Americans say they won’t be vaccinated) and to the flu (vaccination rates for that are down by about a third this season), we can in this difficult period add yet another scourge: Information Disorder (no vaccination available).

It is another pandemic, and it has been building for years. Conspiracy theories, misinformation, disinformation, simple old-fashioned, persistent ignorance — they are rampant in the United States today. It is what the Aspen Institute, in a sobering new study, calls “a crisis of trust and truth.”

The institute, which released its 78-page report to little fanfare the other day, may not be the ideal group for an undertaking like this, which itself is a symptom of the problem. The group is unmistakably elitist, which is to say that its leaders are loaded with advanced degrees, a feature that in some precincts of the country is itself disqualifying. One of the commissioners of this study is Prince Harry, whose advice and judgment are not universally treasured. But put all that aside. This is serious work about a serious problem, and it deserves serious attention. Trust and truth are the fundamental building blocks of civil society.