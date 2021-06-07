DAVID SHRIBMAN COLUMN: Let's accept our failures and work harder

It turns out that the country is both older and younger. That is true demographically; the two biggest generations are the baby boomers (born 1946-1964) and millennials (born 1981-1996). But it also is true politically: A nation that always thought of itself as young — and that retains a youthful energy, and a legacy of its revolutionary past — now has attributes of the old, with a stake in the status quo as the most powerful nation on Earth.

How is this relevant beyond the 18th green?

The question comes down to the balance between experience and judgment.

Biden has been in public life for a half-century, beginning with his election to the New Castle County Council in Delaware, ordinarily not a springboard to the presidency. As the insider’s insider, Biden has a lifetime of political and international contacts and perspectives that Reagan, George W. Bush and Barack Obama lacked.

So when the Middle East exploded this month, Biden had a playbook and a player roster. The roster helped a bit; he knew Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and so had his number — his phone number, to be sure, but also his psychological number. Netanyahu would continue his offensive until he achieved enough of his goal, real or symbolic, to call it quits.