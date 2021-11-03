DAVIS COLUMN: Deer activity high in central and southern Wis.

The second elk gang released in the state, after a Clam Lake release in 1995, means hunters should be aware of that larger cervid feeding in the fields and woods. A comparison of the two animals, deer and elk, is pictured in the Wisconsin Hunting Regulations for fall 2021 and spring 2022. A very limited elk season is planned and those few hunters have been notified. Neither of the two elk hunting days overlap with the gun deer season.

Public land is extensive in the Central Forest Zone counties in the West-central district, but deer populations are not as high as in other areas. Quality hunting is still possible, biologists say.

Eric Canania’s 18-county Southern District has a stable to increasing deer population, with no major changes in the regulations. He stresses that hunters may also be able to take advantage of the tail end of the rut.

“Crop harvest should leave many bean and corn fields bare of standing crops and push deer into the woods except for early evening and early morning visits for food,” he said. “Acorn crop was good and deer may have benefited from a short drought causing some additional nut drop.”

There should be plenty of deer to go around, he says, but reminds hunters that deer are not evenly distributed. The good nut crop, overall, should spread to deer somewhat, however.