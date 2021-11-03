DAVIS COLUMN: DNR deer program specialist reaches out

“I used to begin some of my deer hunting during the muzzleloader season, a quiet time when we worked in person registrations, did aging, and were tied down much of the nine day season,” he said.

Like many deer hunters, he still uses the archery/crossbow season to awaken the senses, get in a deer stand and tune in with nature. After opening weekend and the following Tuesday balancing numbers, he expects to be in the field hunting again, talking with hunters and dealing with media contacts.

He’s also a bird and waterfowl hunter and he believes his Labrador retriever is happy when the nine-day season is over and his master may not be wearing blaze orange.

Even though the “Venison Connection” of several years was unable to come to fruition to put those wanting venison with those willing to shoot an extra deer, some of that is going on through clubs, processors, and others outside the DNR.

“The big picture for hunters is there are not a lot of changes from last year to 2021,” Pritzl said. “Hunters, and the department, have other concerns to deal with, COVID, ammunition shortages, and waiting to get a license at the last minute.”

The system can, and has, processed up to 100,000 license sales on that last day before the opener.