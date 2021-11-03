DAVIS COLUMN: Getting to know the gun-deer season: Warming to blaze orange

While many terms are used for taking a deer into possession, many hunters dislike speaking of harvesting a deer and save that word for farming or gardening.

Some hunters are individuals who go against a flow not agreeing on regulations, purposes for attempting to take a deer, seriousness of participating, and even a fear, or not, of chronic wasting disease that always kills infected deer.

One might describe a Wisconsin deer hunter as a licensed person, dressed at least above the waist in a hunter orange jacket and cap since 1980 when blaze orange became a requirement. Red clothing was required beginning in 1945 and then was phased out and eliminated in 1980.

Even here, there are outliers. Caps — a hunter’s headgear — are not required, but if worn, they must be at least 50% orange. Another color, florescent pink, has been approved as legal attire, too, but not everyone, agrees that option should be on the books.

In the past, all deer hunters displayed a backtag on the middle of their coat’s back. Backtags were eliminated in 2015, scuttling a tradition started in 1942.

One or more deer seasons are open this year from Sept. 14 to Jan. 31, 2020, but the regular gun deer season has mostly been nine days straddling Thanksgiving.