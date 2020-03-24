DAVIS COLUMN: Spring opportunities abound, alone

Most public lands, parks and forests continue to be open to users during the COVID-19 drawdown. DNR Secretary Preston Cole emphasized that, “The DNR is committed to providing a safe environment for our visitors (public lands) to enjoy, while protecting the health of our staff.”

Expectations are high that many residents will take advantage of gathering from Wisconsin’s long list of opportunities, be it a hike on a trail, photo session, eagle nest observation, trout breakfast, morels for a Mother’s Day gift, or bike ride on a wilderness route.

The pandemic is bringing folks outdoors for safe recreation.

Now is the deadline to crack and pick last fall’s shagbark hickory nuts, or locate trees for gathering this October. Did you know syrup can be made from shagbark hickory bark flavoring?

All recreational licenses expire March 31. Renewals are now on sale.

Spring is showing with the return of many bird species and easy observations in deciduous forests of those who remained during winter.

Deer and turkeys, squirrels, too, continue to visit harvested crop fields and those that were left standing. Most wildlife made it through the winter season in good condition, but a few diseased and weathered animals didn’t.