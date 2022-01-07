DeForest

DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn has three sets of sisters on the team this season and is pleased to see how supportive they are of each other. Jordyn is out this season with a knee injury while Jocie, Jaelyn and Aspin have all worked their way back from injury. Jaelyn leads the Norskies with 19.8 points and 4.3 rebounds a game. Aspin is averaging 7.7 points, while Maya is putting up 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Jocie is averaging 6.4 points, while Jada is putting up 4.2 points.