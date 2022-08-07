 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Demo derbies close out the fair

Demo derby

Mud splatters as cars face off in the demo derby at the 2021 Dodge County Fair. 

 Kelly Simon

The 2022 Dodge County Fair finishes with a smash on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Fairgoers will fill the grandstand at 1 p.m. to cheer on local drivers in the first of two demo derbies. Cars, trucks and vans will crash it out to qualify for the evening’s main event. Those wishing to enter the competition should contact the event organizer at hookedonmotorsports@outlook.com.

Crews and drivers who made it through the first round, will work to make minor repairs and prepare throughout the infield pit area. Then the main event starts at 6 p.m. Who will be the demo derby champion in the car, truck and van divisions?

Daily grandstand entertainment, which includes the demo derbies, concert series and a tractor pull, is free with paid gate admission to the fair. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon, or $10 after noon. Children age 9 and younger are free.

Season tickets are $27 in advance or $35 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at most Dodge County banks, Food Pride and Piggly Wiggly in Beaver Dam, or at the Dodge County Fairgrounds’ office.

