Derrick Smit, Cambria-Friesland

Most memorable win: I’ve had a lot of exciting games over the years and many special moments and teams. Unfortunately I don’t have the big regional or sectional wins. I feel for a very small school of about 100 kids our program has been highly competitive for many years but have lost to eventual state champions in the regionals over the years like Randolph and last year Hustisford. I’m very proud of our program's success and player development both on and off the court. I consider myself very blessed to have been coaching at my alma mater for over 25 years and 18 years as head coach.