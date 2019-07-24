When spending a day at the waterpark or other adventures, it's prudent to take some time to relax and fit in a good meal. Wisconsin Dells has no shortage of available options to feed the throngs of visitors.
Outside dining
Wisconsin has some beautiful days in the summer, often too nice to spend them inside. Those wanting to enjoy the day while eating are in luck with multiple options available.
The Patio at Field's at the Wilderness, 511 E Adams St., has outdoor dining for 56 people. Customers can look out over the water and fire pits are plentiful in case the evening gets a bit chilly. Field's features the usual steakhouse fare, including rich desserts to finish a meal off. The Patio has its own menu — though ordering from the main menu is allowed — with lighter items like salmon bites, flatbreads and specialty cocktails. Happy Hour runs from 4-6 p.m.
The Summer House Grill, 1280 E Hiawatha Drive, sits right on Lake Delton. The nearby water makes the restaurant available by boat, and on-site docks allow visitors to pull in and disembark for a meal. The grill features a mix of burgers and other common American classics.
The Keg, 732 Oak St., features a vast menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. While it has a patio area, it also has a rink for ice skating — all year. The outdoor rink uses a synthetic surface that allows visitors to have an outside skate in the middle of the summer heat.
Downtown Dells recently installed pocket cafes along the streets. These areas, fitted with chairs and tables, allow outside eating all over the downtown area.
Locals' favorites
Wisconsin Dells may rely on tourists to support so many restaurants, but locals also have a big appetite for eating out.
High Rock Cafe, 232 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, has become one of the most popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells, and it continues to expand in size. The restaurant focuses on reasonably priced dining, with many dishes using fresh ingredients and a seasonal menu constantly adds new options. High Rock can get very busy on weekend evenings with a bit of a wait time.
Showboat Saloon, 24 Broadway, is a popular nightlife spot with bands and DJs, but it also has a strong menu of pub food. Most nights have some sort of special, whether it is half-priced chicken wings, half-priced appetizers or $5 flatbread pizzas.
Ishnala Supper Club, S2011 Ishnala Road, contains a dining room and bar that feel like they're floating above Mirror Lake. While the restaurant costs more than most places in the Dells, its ambiance, service and food make it worth it. The food is standard Wisconsin Supper Club items done in high-class style, but feel free to come casually dressed.
Grateful Shed Truckyard, 1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, is one of the newest restaurants in the Dells. The building is set up like an indoor food truck park. The restaurant doesn't take theming lightly, with a mural, car tables and a bus hanging from the ceiling you can eat in.
Breakfast
It never hurts to get a full breakfast before a day of adventure.
Trappers Turn, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, features a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday. The selection is huge with all the breakfast fixings, prime rib and a large dessert bar.
Myrt and Lucy's Chat & Chew, 414 Broadway, has a grand selection of breakfast options to go with its lunch and dinner choices. The prices are reasonable and the large space makes getting a table easy.
Paul Bunyan's Cook Shanty, 411 Highway 13, features family style dining. The atmosphere makes it look like an old hunting lodge and everyone sits together on long picnic tables.
