Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage now part of Aspirus

A new chapter in Portage health care has begun with the acquisition of Divine Savior Healthcare by Wausau-based Aspirus.
Matthew Heywood, Aspirus president and chief executive officer, announced Monday that documents had been signed with the Sisters of the Divine Savior, finalizing a deal that has been in the works for more than a year.
The Sisters had operated the Portage hospital and clinics facilities since founding Divine Savior here in 1917, according to the group's Provincial Leader, Sister Beverly Heitke.
“We know that Divine Savior Healthcare will continue to grow and provide compassionate, competent care with Aspirus because the core values of Divine Savior Healthcare and Aspirus are amazingly connected,” she said in a news release.
Heywood and Divine Savior President and CEO Michael Decker echoed those comments.
"We will be carrying on the Sisters' mission," said Heywood. "We think there are a lot of similarities in our cultures and missions. We both have a strong passion for making sure the community is taken care of and we want to provide care locally," as opposed to some other health care providers who refer many patients to larger cities more often. "Our view is that we shouldn't have to do that" as much.
With the deal complete, the Sisters of the Divine Savior are no longer in the health care business, said Decker. "They have meant a great deal to the organization and Portage and they will always be here in spirit," he said.
The sisters, whose main U.S. sponsorship is in Milwaukee and in Rome internationally, still have a nursing home in Milwaukee, an all-girls high school there and a number of mission activities, according to Decker.
Both CEOs said that Divine Savior will remain part of the Portage hospital's and clinic's name. It likely will be called Aspirus Divine Savior, similar to the not-for-profit health care system's other facilities in Wisconsin: Wausau, Antigo, Medford and Wisconsin Rapids.
Aspirus, which now has about 9,300 employees, also has four hospitals in Michigan and about 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians.
Divine Savior employs about 940 people and that number could grow with Aspirus, Heywood said. "We see this as a win-win for everybody."
There are currently 28 physicians on staff at Divine Savior, according to Decker, and another 18 physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
Decker has been with Divine Savior for 23 years and Heywood has worked for Aspirus since 2013.
Both leaders say they are excited about the future for Divine Savior.
"There are so many advantages to being part of a larger system in terms of efficiencies," said Decker. "We are really honored to be part of Aspirus. They really understand rural health care in Wisconsin and it means more resources, availability to services and expertise."