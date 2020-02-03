Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage now part of Aspirus

A new chapter in Portage health care has begun with the acquisition of Divine Savior Healthcare by Wausau-based Aspirus.

Matthew Heywood, Aspirus president and chief executive officer, announced Monday that documents had been signed with the Sisters of the Divine Savior, finalizing a deal that has been in the works for more than a year.

The Sisters had operated the Portage hospital and clinics facilities since founding Divine Savior here in 1917, according to the group's Provincial Leader, Sister Beverly Heitke.

“We know that Divine Savior Healthcare will continue to grow and provide compassionate, competent care with Aspirus because the core values of Divine Savior Healthcare and Aspirus are amazingly connected,” she said in a news release.

Heywood and Divine Savior President and CEO Michael Decker echoed those comments.

"We will be carrying on the Sisters' mission," said Heywood. "We think there are a lot of similarities in our cultures and missions. We both have a strong passion for making sure the community is taken care of and we want to provide care locally," as opposed to some other health care providers who refer many patients to larger cities more often. "Our view is that we shouldn't have to do that" as much.