Dodge County divorces:

Wesley Dale Crouch, of Jefferson and Kayla Marie Crouch, of Beaver Dam

Claire A. Curry, of Juneau and Joseph J. Curry, of Horicon

Matthew David Drummond, of Theresa and Amber Ann Drummond, of Tomah

Hannah Noelle Glasgow, of Beaver Dam and Samuel Peter Glasgow, of Madison

Laura Lynn Hoover-Vossekuil, of Mayville and Gary Ray Vossekuil, of Mayville

Elizabeth Virginia Justman, of Beaver Dam and Ryan Lewis Justman, of Horicon

Kimberly Marie Klotz, of Oconomowoc and Chadwick Jason Klotz, of Oconomowoc

Amanda N. Ladwig, of Brandon and Dutch H. Ladwig, of Fall River

Tyrone Lee Letto, of Beaver Dam and Lana Kay Letto, of Beaver Dam

Vicki Lynn Parks, of Beaver Dam and Scott Edward Parks, of Beaver Dam

Thomas J. Warren, of Watertown and Kathleen A. Warren, of Edinburg, Texas

Pamala Diane West, of Hustisford and Jay Francis West, of Lebanon

Michael Scott Wheeler, of Theresa and Danielle Nichole Wheeler, of Fond du Lac