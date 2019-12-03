Dodge County divorces:
Joseph Lee Bryant, Albany and Corinna Jimenez Bryant, Beaver Dam
Megan Marie DeGroff, Beaver Dam and Joshua Dean DeGroff, Waupun
Gregory D. Fester, Horicon and Deborah L. Fester, Beaver Dam
Brenda Franklin, Fox Lake and Donald Franklin, Fox Lake
Stacy Jean Graunke, Ripon and Jeffrey Charles Graunke, Waupun
Ryan Holland, Mayville and Carmen Holland, Mayville
Emily M. Link, Mayville and Luis A Gonzalez-Gonzalez, Middleton
Michael Joseph Matamoros, Juneau and Cassandra Jean Matamoros, Juneau
Julie Ann Muhle, Beaver Dam and Danny L. Muhle, Burnett
Katherine Ann Neuberger, Lomira and Travis Duane Neuberger, Mayville
Laurie Anne Rennhack, Reeseville and Timothy Jacob Rennhack, Beaver Dam
Morgan Lee Selerski, Horicon and Nicholas Brandon Selerski, Mayville
Marc James Trott, Burnett and Stephanie Joan Trott, Fox Lake
Fred J. Tyranski, Beaver Dam and Linda R. Tyranski, Beaver Dam
Michelle Williams, West Bend and Fred Williams Jr., Theresa
Corrin Lea Wilson, Waupun and Charles Edward Wilson, Waupun
